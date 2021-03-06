9 big movies filmed in Norfolk - and why there could be more

Published: 9:23 AM March 6, 2021

Hollywood stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Forest Whitaker, Charlotte Rampling and Steve Coogan are among the big names who have filmed on location in Norfolk in recent years.

Robert Downey Jr shot scenes as Iron Man at the Sainsbury Centre. - Credit: Archant

The University of East Anglia's Sainsbury Centre was transformed into the headquarters of Marvel's superhero team The Avengers, while the showdown of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa was shot on Cromer Pier.

But council bosses believe there is still "untapped potential" for the county to benefit further from the economic boosts which movie-making can bring.

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for growing the economy - Credit: Archant

Graham Plant, County Hall's cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “We believe there’s untapped potential to sell Norfolk as a filming location both nationally and internationally.

"Over the years we’ve welcomed a number of tv series and feature films, such as the recent Jingle Jangle, to our county and want to build on that in a positive and successful way.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to see real benefits for our home grown creative industry, income from on-location filming and a welcome boost to tourism."

Norfolk County Council has contracted consultants Olsberg●SPI to work on a research project centred on the Norfolk film sector, to help fulfill its rich potential.

The London-based consultants have won a contract worth up to £52,000 to carry out research on behalf of the county council, district councils and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

They will build up a database on film and television filming which has taken place in Norfolk, and the companies, freelancers and businesses which are based in the county.

They will look at how Norfolk might be better promoted to the national and international film sector in the years ahead.

Mr Plant said: "We’re looking to map the film industry related skills and potential we already have in Norfolk and also understand future trends in the film industry.

"That research will give us a sharp focus for any effective future promotion of Norfolk as a county with creative people, landscapes and places that are truly outstanding.”

From Dad's Army to The Age of Ultron: Some of the films shot in Norfolk

Dad's Army

The classic Dad's Army cast. - Credit: BBC

The statue of Captain Mainwaring on a bench by Thetford's Old Anchor Hotel and the Dad's Army Museum are reminders that parts of the classic BBC show was filmed in the town.

The likes of Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier and Ian Lavender also filmed at nearby Lynford Hall, Brandon Station and Elveden Tower, as well as across other parts of Norfolk including Oxburgh Hall, near Swaffham.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Dev Patel plays the title character in The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was partially filmed in Norfolk. Picture: Lionsgate - Credit: Lionsgate

Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie were among many names who travelled to Norfolk to shoot the Personal History of David Copperfield, partially shot in King's Lynn.

Stardust

Claire Danes films scenes for Stardust on Elm Hill back in 2006. Photo:Antony Kelly - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2006

Claire Danes is a shining star who has crashed down to earth and is being hunted by evil witch Michelle Pfeiffer.

Elm Hill was transformed into the streets of Stormhold for the film, with the Britons Arms coffee house turned into The Slaughtered Prince pub.

Jingle Jangle

Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle during filming of Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey in Norwich's Elm Hill, one of the locations used in the musical. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX - Credit: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

The charms of Elm Hill were also a draw for this Netflix Christmas film, which starred Forest Whitaker as legendary toymaker, Jeronicus Jangle.

Shakespeare in Love

Holkham Pines: This beach is the one across which Gwyneth Paltrow walked in the closing scenes of 'Shakespeare in Love'. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Viola has been shipwrecked on a foreign shore and as she reads the film’s epilogue over the final images, we see her character walking across the vast expanse of Holkham’s sandy beach.

Revolution

Revolution starred Al Pacino. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Submitted via MU

Al Pacino arrived in Kings Lynn for this American War of Independence movie by Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson.

The film co-starred Donald Sutherland, Nastassja Kinski along with Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox.

45 Years

Charlotte Rampling in 45 Years. Photo: PA Photo/Curzon. - Credit: PA

Charlotte Rampling received an Oscar nomination for her performance in this film, shot in Norwich and the Norfolk Broads in 2014.

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

Steve Coogan filming Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa on Cromer Pier. - Credit: Archant

Steve Coogan's Norwich-based broadcaster has made a number of trips to the city, but his big-screen debut featured a memorable role for Cromer Pier in the film's shoot-out climax.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The Sainsbury Centre doubled as the headquarters of the Avengers. - Credit: Archant

Film crews came to the Sainsbury Centre 2014 with stars including Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) spotted on campus as the gallery served as the futuristic base of the Avengers.

It has also made appearances in other films in the Marvel superhero franchise.