Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Michael Burton has applied to extend the occupancy of his home on South Beach Road, Hunstanton (centre) to 11 months - Credit: Chris Bishop

A householder looks set to lose his bid to be allowed to live in his property for as long as his neighbours.

Michael Burton's home on South Beach Road in Hunstanton has a seasonal occupancy condition that it can only be lived in from April 1 - October 31.

The condition dates back to when planning permission was granted for the house to be built, in 1967. Neighbouring properties, many of which are holiday homes, had similar conditions imposed because of the risk of flooding along the low-lying road, which runs behind the sea wall.

But other houses in the same terrace can be lived in for 11 months of the year after their owners successfully applied to extend their occupancy.

South Beach Road, in Hunstanton, is designated a coastal flood risk hazard zone - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Burton has applied for planning permission to do the same. But councillors have been recommended to turn it down when they meet on Monday, August 16.

A planning report says the house is "is contained within the coastal hazard zone where extensions to seasonal occupancy are resisted".

It goes on: "It is worth noting, that the risks associated with flooding go beyond merely whether the property itself will flood.

"For example, someone stranded in the event of a flood event will still need to be rescued which would put rescuers at unacceptable and unnecessary risk.

"It is noted that Hunstanton Town Council supports the application, as it adds to the regeneration objectives of the town, but it is considered that extending the period of occupancy at number 113 during a very vulnerable time of the year would not provide a wider sustainability benefit that would outweigh the risk to life."

The report adds neighbouring properties were given permission to extend their occupancy in the mid 1990s, before the area was declared a flood risk zone.

It concludes: "Even if the applicant were to provide evidence that would add weight to the material consideration of boosting tourism and the economy, through the extended occupancy of 113 South Beach, it would be difficult to envisage how such information would outweigh the consideration of flood risk and the potential loss of life through this form of development in the coastal flood risk hazard zone."



