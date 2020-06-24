‘She is my everything’ - worried owner appealing for help finding missing cat

Bibi, from Downham Market, has been missing since Wednesday, June 17. Picture: Radmila Roblesova Archant

A worried owner has issued a heartfelt appeal as her cat has not been seen for a week.

Bibi, a four-year-old black cat, went missing from her new home in Downham Market on Wednesday, June 17.

Radmila Roblesova, her owner, said she is probably confused and trying to find her previous home in King’s Lynn.

She said: “I remembered she was horribly in stress.

“I love her so much and I hope soon we will be a whole family again, without her I feel so lonely and exhausted. She is my everything.”

Bibi has a shiny black coat with short white hairs on her “saggy belly” and was not wearing a collar.

Ms Roblesova said she is finding it hard to search for Bibi after recovering from a car accident and is asking the public to help find her.

A reward of £1,000 is on offer to anyone who can bring her back.

She asked if people can take a picture and send it to her if they spot a cat they think is Bibi.

If you have seen Bibi - contact Ms Roblesova on 07388452319.

