Search

Advanced search

Video

Britain's Got Talent winner back in Norwich for charity concert

PUBLISHED: 17:03 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 15 January 2020

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Colin Thackery: "God gave me a voice and it is my complete pleasure to come back to Norwich to use it in order to help raise money for a new dedicated unit at the hospital that treated my Joan"

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBritain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I still hear my wife's voice," Colin Thackery says in between rehearsals for his charity concert in Norwich, "she's telling me not to get too big for my boots!"

Chelsea Pensioner Colin, 89, captured the hearts of a nation when he won Britain's Got Talent last year, causing judge Simon Cowell to punch the air with joy. He dedicated his audition to wife of 66 years Joan, who he lived in Norwich with for 40 years and who died in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Within months of his win, Colin had sung for royalty, met the Queen herself ("I touched her hand, it was magical") and become the oldest solo artist ever to debut in the British top 20 with his album Love Changes Everything. It's been a whirlwind, he says, but one tinged with sadness.

"I'd have given it all up to have Joan with me still," he says, "but to be able to raise money for the people who looked after her so wonderfully when she had breast cancer is a privilege.

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research, with fellow singer, Susie Turner, and pianist Annette Jude. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBritain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research, with fellow singer, Susie Turner, and pianist Annette Jude. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"She would be so pleased that I am able to help and I will be thinking of her on the night - she'll be willing me on. I have sung at The Assembly House many times, so it's lovely to be back."

An Audience with Colin Thackery, in association with Rotary Club of Norwich, has been organised by Annette Jude, who will accompany Colin on the piano, Susie Turner, who will sing with him and Heather Millan whose students from her School of Dance and Performing Arts will take part.

In addition to singing, Colin will also share stories about his life and his recent journey to stardom.

"I love Norwich and am delighted to come back and see all my friends and to also be able to help the wonderful staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, well, that's the icing on the cake."

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBritain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

* An Audience with Colin Thackery is at The Assembly House in Norwich on January 31 at 7.30pm, tickets cost £20, call Heather on 763860.

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Home owner feels ‘vindicated’ after getting permission to enclose garden

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

‘It’s all I had left of him’ - Son of veteran’s emotional plea after war medals stolen

Two Burma Star medals were among the awards stolen from the Wymondham home. Photo: Submitted

Take a video tour of new swimming pool and gym

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre could look like this. Photo: Submitted

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists