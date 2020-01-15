Video

Britain's Got Talent winner back in Norwich for charity concert

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Colin Thackery: "God gave me a voice and it is my complete pleasure to come back to Norwich to use it in order to help raise money for a new dedicated unit at the hospital that treated my Joan"

"I still hear my wife's voice," Colin Thackery says in between rehearsals for his charity concert in Norwich, "she's telling me not to get too big for my boots!"

Chelsea Pensioner Colin, 89, captured the hearts of a nation when he won Britain's Got Talent last year, causing judge Simon Cowell to punch the air with joy. He dedicated his audition to wife of 66 years Joan, who he lived in Norwich with for 40 years and who died in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Within months of his win, Colin had sung for royalty, met the Queen herself ("I touched her hand, it was magical") and become the oldest solo artist ever to debut in the British top 20 with his album Love Changes Everything. It's been a whirlwind, he says, but one tinged with sadness.

"I'd have given it all up to have Joan with me still," he says, "but to be able to raise money for the people who looked after her so wonderfully when she had breast cancer is a privilege.

"She would be so pleased that I am able to help and I will be thinking of her on the night - she'll be willing me on. I have sung at The Assembly House many times, so it's lovely to be back."

An Audience with Colin Thackery, in association with Rotary Club of Norwich, has been organised by Annette Jude, who will accompany Colin on the piano, Susie Turner, who will sing with him and Heather Millan whose students from her School of Dance and Performing Arts will take part.

In addition to singing, Colin will also share stories about his life and his recent journey to stardom.

"I love Norwich and am delighted to come back and see all my friends and to also be able to help the wonderful staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, well, that's the icing on the cake."

* An Audience with Colin Thackery is at The Assembly House in Norwich on January 31 at 7.30pm, tickets cost £20, call Heather on 763860.