Britain's Got Talent finalist to star in this year's Thursford Christmas Spectacular

PUBLISHED: 09:39 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 11 July 2019

Ventriloquist Steve Hewlett with sidekick Arthur Lager on Cromer Pier. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Ventriloquist Steve Hewlett with sidekick Arthur Lager on Cromer Pier. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Archant

A comedian and ventriloquist who reached the final of Britain's Got Talent is a new addition to the line-up for the 2019 Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

Britain's Got Talent star Steve Hewlett. Photo: STEVE HEWLETTBritain's Got Talent star Steve Hewlett. Photo: STEVE HEWLETT

Steve Hewlett, who delighted millions of TV viewers with his repertoire in 2013, will join one of the world's top acrobat specialists Billy George and the international roller skating double act Royer and Emilie in the 120-strong cast.

Now in its 43rd year, the lavish annual show - which is Europe's biggest festive spectacular - has a £2m budget and more than 3000 performers have been auditioned be involved.

The glittering variety show will run for seven weeks from November 6 to December 23, with many performances already sold out.

George Cushing, from the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, said: "As the UK enjoys Summer sunshine, here in Thursford, preparations are well underway for our annual Christmas Spectacular.

Dance Auditionees for Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner ShopDance Auditionees for Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner Shop

"We have already auditioned over 3000 West End and Broadway performers to make up the 120 strong company of dancers, singers and musicians."

The dancers, singers and musicians will perform show-tunes, chart toppers and rock'n'roll favourites to Irish-dancing, the Can Can and classic Christmas carols.

The festive show has been seen by over 5.7 million people since opening its doors in 1977.

Dance Auditionees for Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner ShopDance Auditionees for Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner Shop

Mr Cushing said: "We have ordered in over 1.5 million rhinestones, 100 metres of feathers, 2000 pom-poms and a fantastic brand new lighting experience.

"Thursford Christmas Spectacular has become one of the nation's most lavish and highly anticipated annual events of the festive season and we can't wait to welcome people this year to what promises to be our most ambitious and extravagant show to date."

The Thursford collection also includes Santa's Magical Journey, a trip for children through a festive fantasy land to meet Father Christmas.

The Garden Pavilion will be transformed into a festive celebration of cafés, restaurants, bars and shopping village, home to the famous Christmas Shop and pantry.

Dance Auditionees for Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner ShopDance Auditionees for Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner Shop

The run time of the show, which is suitable for children aged three and above, is three hours including a 25 minute interval.

Tickets for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular start from £37, group rates are also available.

For more information or to buy tickets visit www.thursford.com/christmas-spectacular or call 01328 878477.

