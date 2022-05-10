Soap star ditches city life for rural Norfolk

Beverley Callard, who stared as Liz Macdonald in Coronation Street for 40 years has revealed she has moved to Norfolk - Credit: PA

A former star of one of Britain's most-loved soaps has ditched city life for the idyllic surrounds of the Norfolk countryside.

Coronation Street's Beverley Callard revealed the move in an Instagram post last month and shared a photograph of her morning view from her house.

On Sunday, Beverley said she was "feeling grateful for our beautiful new home" which overlooks Norfolk's waterways and green pastures.

The actor has been exploring the county since moving from near Manchester and has visited a number of restaurants in the area.

On her first night out since moving, she enjoyed a meal at The Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross and later went to The Ivy in Norwich.

Together with her husband Jon McEwan, the pair are even trying their hand at caring for livestock, including chickens and rabbits.

Beverley joined Coronation Street in 1984 and starred in the role of Liz Macdonald for 40 years until she quit in 2020.