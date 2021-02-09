News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mum launches appeal to fund 'magic' show in memory of her son

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:55 PM February 9, 2021   
Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to he

Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to healing after the death of her son. Picture: Supplied by Beverley Bishop

A mother has launched an appeal to fund a film version of a story about her journey from grief to healing following the death of her son. 

Beverley Bishop, from Cromer, produced the stage production called Finding Magic last year, and she is now hoping hold further live performances and create a film based on it.

Finding Magic was inspired by her son, Jess Fairweather, who took his own life in October 2018, aged 20.

Mrs Bishop said: "I've applied to Arts Council England to develop the show further by having a residency in April at Norwich Puppet Theatre to tighten up the Zoom version of the show, and have a week of live online performances as well as offering a workshop programme linked to the themes of the show. 

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Phot

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Photo: Beverley Bishop


"I hope to tour the show in the autumn and also to make a film of the show so that even more people will have the chance to engage with it." 

Donations towards the appeal called Help Bev Find More Magic! can be made online at GoFundMe.com

