Search

Advanced search

Scratby ‘daredevil’s’ fundraising efforts continue despite lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:42 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 17 May 2020

Betty Brown goes in a hot air balloon in Stroud that was specially adapted to take a wheelchair.

Betty Brown goes in a hot air balloon in Stroud that was specially adapted to take a wheelchair.

Archant

A “daredevil” pensioner who has raised thousands for a range of good causes is taking on the Captain Tom challenge in aid of charity.

Betty Brown with singers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Picture courtesy of Betty Brown.Betty Brown with singers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Picture courtesy of Betty Brown.

Betty Brown, from Scratby, has vowed to do laps of her garden until she “runs out of steam” in order to raise vital funds for Marie Curie.

Mrs Brown contracted Polio when she was 19, spending months in an iron lung and becoming paralysed on her left side.

The 87-year-old was nominated for a Pride of Britain award in 2017, rubbing shoulders with the stars at the prestigious ceremony in recognition of her tireless fundraising efforts which have seen her going on a hot air balloon ride and sailing on the Tall Ships.

She said: “I still like to do my daredevil antics and I am going until I run out of steam because they need the funding.

Torchbearer Betty Brown carries the Olympic flame through Filby. Picture: Denise BradleyTorchbearer Betty Brown carries the Olympic flame through Filby. Picture: Denise Bradley

“Walking is not an easy option for me but I tried to walk my laps but I have jiggered myself so I am now going around in my wheelchair.

“My carer Ann has been coming to me for 32 years and I admire her so much I wanted to do something for Marie Curie.”

You may also want to watch:

The former deputy headteacher has been raising money since the 1970s after having to give up her job, originally teaching guitar lessons for donations before making jewellery and cards.

Betty Brown at the regional finals of the Pride of Britain awards. Picture supplied by Betty BrownBetty Brown at the regional finals of the Pride of Britain awards. Picture supplied by Betty Brown

She has raised money for various disabled groups including the National Society for the Disabled and was one of the founders of the Marina Centre Physically Disabled Swim Club in Great Yarmouth in 1981.

In 2012, she had the honour of carrying the Olympic torch as it made its way across the borough.

She said: “It costs £20 an hour for a nurse to go and sit with a patient all night and they rely on charity donations.

“For the last three years we’ve held a fete in the village hall and it should’ve been this month, so I wanted to do something.

“Last year we raised £1,000 so I wanted to try and do something anyway. It’s very frustrating not being able to raise money like normal.

“Because I am in a vulnerable group, I am now in my 11th week of isolation, but fortunately I have a garden.

“I like to have an aim in life and these challenges and new adventures help me too.”

To donate to Mrs Brown’s cause, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/lynn-hewett.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police break up bikers during patrol of Hunstanton seafront

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People are so confused’ - Calls for lockdown clarity with beaches ‘very quiet’

Lowestoft on Saturday, May 16. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Lockdown watch: how is it going in Cromer, Sheringham and Wells?

Small groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Cromer along with a number of surfers in the sea. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath, has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Two people arrested after fight in Norwich

Two people were arrested following a fight in Copenhagen Way in Norwich. Picture: Google

Scratby ‘daredevil’s’ fundraising efforts continue despite lockdown

Betty Brown goes in a hot air balloon in Stroud that was specially adapted to take a wheelchair.
Drive 24