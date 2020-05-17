Scratby ‘daredevil’s’ fundraising efforts continue despite lockdown

Betty Brown goes in a hot air balloon in Stroud that was specially adapted to take a wheelchair. Archant

A “daredevil” pensioner who has raised thousands for a range of good causes is taking on the Captain Tom challenge in aid of charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Betty Brown with singers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Picture courtesy of Betty Brown. Betty Brown with singers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Picture courtesy of Betty Brown.

Betty Brown, from Scratby, has vowed to do laps of her garden until she “runs out of steam” in order to raise vital funds for Marie Curie.

Mrs Brown contracted Polio when she was 19, spending months in an iron lung and becoming paralysed on her left side.

The 87-year-old was nominated for a Pride of Britain award in 2017, rubbing shoulders with the stars at the prestigious ceremony in recognition of her tireless fundraising efforts which have seen her going on a hot air balloon ride and sailing on the Tall Ships.

She said: “I still like to do my daredevil antics and I am going until I run out of steam because they need the funding.

Torchbearer Betty Brown carries the Olympic flame through Filby. Picture: Denise Bradley Torchbearer Betty Brown carries the Olympic flame through Filby. Picture: Denise Bradley

“Walking is not an easy option for me but I tried to walk my laps but I have jiggered myself so I am now going around in my wheelchair.

“My carer Ann has been coming to me for 32 years and I admire her so much I wanted to do something for Marie Curie.”

You may also want to watch:

The former deputy headteacher has been raising money since the 1970s after having to give up her job, originally teaching guitar lessons for donations before making jewellery and cards.

Betty Brown at the regional finals of the Pride of Britain awards. Picture supplied by Betty Brown Betty Brown at the regional finals of the Pride of Britain awards. Picture supplied by Betty Brown

She has raised money for various disabled groups including the National Society for the Disabled and was one of the founders of the Marina Centre Physically Disabled Swim Club in Great Yarmouth in 1981.

In 2012, she had the honour of carrying the Olympic torch as it made its way across the borough.

She said: “It costs £20 an hour for a nurse to go and sit with a patient all night and they rely on charity donations.

“For the last three years we’ve held a fete in the village hall and it should’ve been this month, so I wanted to do something.

“Last year we raised £1,000 so I wanted to try and do something anyway. It’s very frustrating not being able to raise money like normal.

“Because I am in a vulnerable group, I am now in my 11th week of isolation, but fortunately I have a garden.

“I like to have an aim in life and these challenges and new adventures help me too.”

To donate to Mrs Brown’s cause, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/lynn-hewett.