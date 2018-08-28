Town’s history showcased as special event boosts four worthy causes

A special unveiling event with the restored HMS Mantis plaque at the Bethel at War event. Pictures: Bethel At War event organisers Archant

An evening of talks on the history and maritime heritage of Lowestoft has been hailed a success.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The five guest speakers at the Bethel at War event in Lowestoft. PIcture: Bethel at War event organisers The five guest speakers at the Bethel at War event in Lowestoft. PIcture: Bethel at War event organisers

The Bethel At War evening, held at the Lowestoft Players Theatre at the Bethel in Battery Green Road, featured talks by local historians and experts on the town’s history.

The event on Saturday, November 10 raised more than £1,000 for worthy causes. Organised by former CEFAS scientist Dr Bob Dickson and Lowestoft town councillor Dick Houghton, there were exhibitions by local history groups including the Port of Lowestoft Research Society and the Lowestoft Museum.

A packed house of 130 people were treated to an eclectic mix of history and humour. The five guest speakers, who each gave a 20-minute illustrated talk, were Ivan Bunn on the history of the Battery Green battery; Alan John Curtis on the Lowestoft fishermen’s war 1914-1918; Bob Collis on the bombardment of Lowestoft by air and sea; Colin Bannister on the wartime increment in North Sea fish stocks and Leo Whisstock on the Stone Frigates of Lowestoft.

After the talks there was a special unveiling event with the restored HMS Mantis plaque, the renovation having been facilitated courtesy of a grant from Lowestoft Town Council.

The money raised from the event is to be shared between the Players Theatre, who are planning to modernise the box office at the venue, Karen Read at The Seagull Theatre for their roofing fund, Anne-Marie Battrick of Top Cats and Mary Hunt for the NSPCC.