Bethany's sister Carolina with same wonky smile looking for a home

PUBLISHED: 11:15 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 07 January 2020

Carolina the dog, who has the same wonky smile as sister Bethany, is looking for a home Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Archant

Safe Rescue for Dogs, who successfully got Bethany adopted after her search for a home hit the headlines, are hoping they can also find a new owner for sister Carolina.

Both pups are nine months old and the litter of five were rescued from a stray golden retriever in Romania and all but one have facial disfigurements.

The vet in Romania thought this was due to mix with the father's breed, which they thought was probably Pekingese, and three of them, all with wonky faces, have been brought to the UK by Norwich-based Safe Rescue for Dogs.

The first to get adopted was Luella, who now has new owners in Great Yarmouth, but it was Bethany that captured the hearts of the nation in December with her twisted snout and droopy eyes and her search for a home made the national and local press.

The publicity led to hundreds of requests to adopt her, including four from Italy, and she was re-homed with couple Sarah Richards and Matt Lawrence in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, at Christmas.

Zoe Casey, who runs Safe Rescue for Dogs with sister Kelly Hare, is hoping Bethany's popularity will help sister Carolina, who is currently being fostered in South Shields, find a forever home too.

Mrs Casey said: "Her personality is the same as Bethany and she is chilled, friendly and playful, she looks slightly different and is spotty and doesn't have quite so droopy eyes.

"They all get on well with other dogs and we also have the brother Monkey coming at the end of January from Romania and we are hoping it will be the same for him too.

"The stray situation is bad in Romania, particularly in the rural areas as it is harder to get food and they are often persecuted by the local villagers, but thankfully there are rescuers out there."

All dogs have been vaccinated and microchipped and the fifth dog is also due to arrive in early 2020.

Call 07788251197 or 07899844524 between 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday or visit the Safe Rescue for Dogs website to find out more about adopting and fostering.

