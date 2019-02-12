Student died of multiple injuries after collision with cement mixer, inquest hears

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer. Archant

An 18-year-old student died of multiple injuries after being involved in a crash with a cement mixer, an inquest heard.

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Bethany Alexander, from Costessey, died on the Dereham Road on February 15 as she was driving a VW Polo.

At the opening of the inquest into her death this morning, a histopathologist report stated the medical cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

A full inquest will be held at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 31.