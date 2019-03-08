Search

Mother pays tribute to 'beautiful' and 'loving' daughter killed in car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:09 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 02 August 2019

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Archant

A heartbroken mother has paid an emotional tribute to her "beautiful" and "loving" daughter who was killed in a car crash.

Beth, 18, from Catfield, enjoyed riding her motorbike with friends in her spare time. Picture: Laura DoveBeth, 18, from Catfield, enjoyed riding her motorbike with friends in her spare time. Picture: Laura Dove

Beth Dove, 18, from Catfield, died after the car she was driving collided with a tree on the A149 at Repps With Bastwick on Monday, July 22.

The passenger, another 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

In a touching statement from her family, Miss Dove is described as a "beautiful, vibrant and loving daughter who touched the hearts of everyone she met".

The statement added: "Beth loved being around younger children and we truly believe one day this would have been the career path she would have taken.

"Her face would light up when she was around infants and she had a natural calmness surrounding her which children were drawn to.

"We will miss her crazy red hair, those big blue eyes and her huge smile that would light up a room."

Miss Dove, who had just turned 18, had a creative passion for photography and spent much of her spare time riding out on her motorbike with friends.

Her friends have organised a motorbike ride on Sunday, September 1, in memory of her.

Miss Dove's mum, Laura, said: "The phone call I received that night will stay with me forever and is every parent's worst nightmare.

"My chest was crushed and trying to breathe was so hard as the reality of the situation started to sink in, I felt so helpless as everything was out of my control.

"Every day I wait for my beautiful daughter to walk back through my front door but every day I'm let down as reality sinks in."

She also thanked people for their "overwhelming" support.

She added: "We can't thank every single one of you enough.

"In a tragic situation like this people do genuinely pull together and that has been amazing.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Following Miss Dove's death, tributes poured in on Facebook with one person describing the 18-year-old as "a shining ray of sunshine".

