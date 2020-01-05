Inquest into death of 18-year-old set to resume

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove Archant

An inquest into the death of a popular 18-year-old will resume this morning.

Beth Dove's mum and dad, Laura and Steve, ready to take part in the memorial ride for Beth from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Beth Dove's mum and dad, Laura and Steve, ready to take part in the memorial ride for Beth from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Beth Dove, 18, from Catfield, died after the car she was driving collided with a tree on the A149 at Repps With Bastwick on July 22.

Emergency services were called and Miss Dove was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Her passenger, another 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The inquest into Miss Dove's death is set to resume at Norfolk Coroner's Court this morning (Monday, January 6).

The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speaking after the crash, Miss Dove's mother Laura said: "The phone call I received that night will stay with me forever and is every parent's worst nightmare.

"My chest was crushed and trying to breathe was so hard as the reality of the situation started to sink in, I felt so helpless as everything was out of my control.

"Every day I wait for my beautiful daughter to walk back through my front door but every day I'm let down as reality sinks in."

In a family statement released following the crash, Miss Dove was described as a "beautiful, vibrant and loving daughter who touched the hearts of everyone she met." The statement said: "Beth loved being around younger children and we truly believe one day this would have been the career path she would have taken.

"Her face would light up when she was around infants and she had a natural calmness surrounding her which children were drawn to.

"We will miss her crazy red hair, those big blue eyes and her huge smile that would light up a room."

The family statement said Miss Dove had a creative passion for photography and spent much of her time riding on her motorbike with friends.

A convoy of motorbikes escorted her funeral procession on August 16 in Catfield, while more than 100 bikers took part in an emotional ride-out in her memory on September 1.

Organiser Solomon Elfellahi, 20, from Norwich, said: "It was amazing to have so many people turn up. Beth was a great girl who loved going out on rides. It was only right that we came together for something like this."

Online tributes poured in following the crash, with one describing the teenager as a "shining ray of sunshine."