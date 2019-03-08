Teenager killed in collision on busy road named at inquest opening

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

The teenager who died in a collision on a busy road has been identified as Bethany Dove, an inquest has heard.

Miss Dove, 18, a shop worker, from The Street in Catfield, between Great Yarmouth and Cromer, died on July 22.

An inquest into her death was opened on Tuesday, July 30 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Miss Dove died of multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

She added the crash took place on the A149 in Repps with Bastwick near Yarmouth.

Police officers were called to the scene at 10.30pm on July 22 after a vehicle had collided with a tree along High Road on the A149 near the junction of Mill Lane, according to Norfolk Police.

Miss Dove was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The passenger, another 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed with collision, the manner of the vehicle before the crash happened, or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD NC-22072019-630.

The inquest was opened and adjourned by the area coroner and a full hearing is due to take place on January 17, 2020 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.