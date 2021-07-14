Five of Norfolk's best water spots to visit this summer
- Credit: Ian Burt
As the weather finally starts to improve, many will be looking to make a trip to the seaside or have a stroll around lakes and rivers to cool down, but where are the best places to visit in Norfolk and Waveney?
Wells beach
There's nothing quite like a visit to Wells, take a stroll around the town harbour before hopping on the Wells Harbour Railway to head for the beach and soak up some sun.
The town itself has plenty of unique independent shops and beautiful historic buildings, with some of the best fish and chips in the county on offer for those feeling peckish.
River Ant and Barton Broad
You may also want to watch:
This peaceful narrow river is popular among those looking for a boating trip, with many towns situated on its banks to stop off at and visit.
The river widens into Barton Broad, the county's second largest, where sailing regattas are regularly held.
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
- 4 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
- 5 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 6 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
- 7 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
- 8 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 9 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
- 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
River Bure, Wroxham Broad and Salhouse Broad
One of the region's most popular water spots among tourists, the area is perfect for those with children, with the opportunity for a boat trip at Hoveton or a visit to the beautiful riverbanks of Salhouse.
There are also a great deal of riverside pubs on this stretch of water, such as the Rising Sun at Coltishall or the King's Head at Hoveton.
Cromer beach
Probably north Norfolk's most popular tourist spot, with a traditional pier, long stretching beach and Cromer Museum, where the town's seafaring history can be uncovered.
Its busy town centre is perfect for those with children, with plenty to do including arcades, shops and some great fish and chip shops.
Sheringham beach
For those looking for a more relaxing alternative to Cromer, Sheringham's rows of traditional seaside independent shops lead to glorious sandy beaches.
Sheringham also has its own museum at The Mo, which currently has a world renowned collection of Dutch fishing ganseys on display.
Stay Safe
In order to encourage visitors enjoy the water in a safe and responsible manor this newspaper has launched the Play It Safe campaign.
Anyone who gets into trouble in water is urged to follow the RNLI's Float To Live advice.
The advice is split into five points, they are:
- Fight your instinct to thrash around
- Lean back, extend your arms and legs
- If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to help you float
- Float until you can control your breathing
- Only then call for help or swim to safety
The life saving charity says those visiting the water should be aware of the dangers and not take risks.
It says members of the public should keep their phones charged up so they can call for help and always remain in groups when going into the water.
More water safety information is available on the RNLI website and visit inspiringnorfolk.co.uk/resources/rnli-beach-safety/ to watch a video on beach safety.