7 of the best restaurants in Downham Market according to Tripadvisor

If you're looking for a place to stop off and eat after exploring the beautiful scenic area or quaint market town of Downham Market, we have you covered.

With a variety of food on offer, you do not have to wander far for restaurants in the town.

Here are some of the best restaurants in and around Downham Market according to TripAdvisor.

Downham Tandoori

Located on High Street, the popular Indian restaurant was opened by Anwar Ali in 1997 and has become a local favourite.

Mr Ali, 45, employs eight waiters and waitresses, six chefs and four family members. The chefs serve up traditional Indian and Tandoori dishes that bring in around 500 people every week. With loyal customers, the place is always buzzing. Some diners travel from Brandon, King's Lynn and Norwich to experience the cuisine and environment. Holding events throughout the year, the popular restaurant is a real part of the community.

Arbuckles

Located on the A10 just outside Downham Market, the American style diner is a popular among residents and visitors. Opened in 2008, the diner has expanded and is now a 340-seater restaurant. The place is able to cater for a variety of occasions and hosts music and themed events throughout the year. Look no further if you're seeking a restaurant with quality American food. Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner the restaurant is open seven days a week.

Titash

Another Indian favourite, located on High Street in Downham Market. The restaurant is proud to have been part of the town for 12 years. Serving traditional South Asian cuisine the restaurant aims to bring tastes of Kashmir and Bangladesh to the town and its customers. Open seven days a week the restaurant serves lunch and dinner. With starters from £2.95 and tandoori dishes from £5.10 the curry house makes for affordable dining.

The Heron, Stowbridge

Sandwiched by the Great River Ouse and Relief Channel, the pub offers beautiful waterside views and traditional English food. The pub attracts walkers and horse riders from nearby villages and visitors to the town. Produce at The Heron is locally sourced and food is home-cooked, the inn dishes up pub classics such as fish and chips and a pie of the day. Mains start at £11.25 and starters from £5.25.

The Hare Arms, Stow Bardolph

A traditional English pub set in the heart of the countryside offers beautiful rural views and classic pub food. Run by Pat and Deborah Palmer since 2016, the inn employs 50 staff. Attracting around 1,000 customers a week, the inn is a real reflection of its farmland settings. Recently nominated as a finalist in Norfolk's pub of the year awards 2019, The Hare Arms is a popular among local and visitors. Produce and food are sourced locally and game is also served at the newly refurbished inn.

Downham Market Cafe

Serving English and Turkish food, this cafe overlooking the Town clock and Town square is frequented by residents and visitors. Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, the cafe is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 7pm and 9am to 5.30pm on Sunday. The restaurant opens from midday to 7pm on Monday to Wednesday and midday to 10pm Thursday to Saturday, serving Turkish food such as kofte kebab and lamb shish.

Naxos

Giardini di Naxos was opened in December 2018 and has quickly become a favourite in the town. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Mediterranean, with the menu reflecting a mixture of traditions and cultures from places such as Italy, Spain, Greece and Morocco. The restaurant is open Monday to Saturday, midday to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm.