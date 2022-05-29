Revealed: The best-rated campsites in Norfolk

Blanca's Bell Tents near Hunstanton is among the five top-rated campsites in Norfolk - Credit: Peter Naylor

It may not be for everyone but sleeping under canvas in the great outdoors can be the perfect escape from the everyday.

Norfolk is blessed with many fantastic places to pitch a tent at, ranging from coastal cliff tops to forest hideaways.

While spoilt for choice, some campsites are a cut above the rest, according to visitors.

Magpie Meadow in North Walsham received a rating of 9.8/10 from visitors - Credit: Pitchup

Customer reviews on Pitchup, one of the UK's biggest outdoor accommodation sites, have revealed the top five campsites in the county with a glamping site near the Norfolk Broads topping the list.

Southwood Glamping and Camping in Freethorpe has an average rating of 10/10 and reviewers have described it as a "beautiful space" with "loads of peaceful space".

This site is closely followed by Apple Tree Farm in Holt and Blanca's bell tents at Courtyard Farm near Hunstanton.

Both of these spots received an average rating of 9.9/10.

Apple Tree Farm is only a short distance from Cromer Beach and is settled among arable fields with dark skies at night offering the chance to wonder at the Milky Way.

A look inside one of the bell tents at Blanca's Bell Tents site near Hunstanton - Credit: Peter Naylor

Blanca's Bell Tents is a small glamping site situated at an organic farm and visitors have said it is a "beautiful location" and "cannot wait to visit again".

Magpie Meadow in North Walsham and Spring Farm Campsite in Thetford follow, both with an average rating of 9.8/10.

Magpie Meadows is a back-to-basics site that has large pitches and far-reaching rural views.

An evening view at Magpie Meadows campsite in North Walsham - Credit: Pitchup

Visitors have said the staff are "very friendly" and enjoyed their time staying at its "lovely peaceful setting".

Spring Farm Campsite offers a great base from which to explore the UK's largest pine forest.

Guests praised the site for its "relaxing and quiet location" and said "everything about it is a joy".

The ratings given to each site were based on customer reviews that were given for aspects like location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness.

While the five spots mentioned scored the highest ratings, the region's campsites faired well overall with 71 destinations scoring 9/10 in East Anglia.



