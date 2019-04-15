‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide said about three Norfolk spots

A “ruddy-cheeked market town”, a city with a “growing sense of cool”, and “stark but salty looks”.

That was what the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide said about three Norfolk locations listed in the prestigious 2019 line up - and one more seaside spot narrowly missed out on a mention.

Norwich, Aylsham and Blakeney were all named in the list, as three of 10 standout locations in the east of England.

And the guide hinted that “high-frying Cromer, your chippie charms almost made it. Perhaps next year...”

Norwich

The guide dismissed the city’s association with Alan Partridge as its calling card and instead positioned Norwich as known for “a growing sense of cool and a reputation for architecture, style and innovation”.

Recognition for the Norwich Lanes and the Royal Arcade was abound and the city was dubbed “refreshingly young” with around 25pc of residents aged between 18 and 29, compared to 15pc of the English average.

The average property price in Norwich is £274,610, or £900pcm.

Aylsham

The guide proclaims “for muddy-wellied England at its finest, there’s no better stomping ground than Alysham, a ruddy-cheeked market town that doesn’t stray far from it’s flat-cap farming roots”.

Property prices are said to be sensible, and a vast array of clubs and activities listed.

Particular shout outs go to the Black Boys Hotel and Bread Source, plus the town’s market.

And the guide adds: “Yet for all its trad tweediness, this place isn’t afraid to move with the times.”

An example cited is the Aylsham Parish Church apps, letting worshippers rate hymns, prayers, and sermons during services, with emojis appearing on screen behind the rector to indicate the mood of the room.

The average property price in Aylsham is £328,780 or £800pcm.

Blakeney

Although the village might be “wall-to-wall white Evoques” in the summer, The Sunday Times says as soon as the clocks go back, familiar faces return to Blakeney.

Blakeney’s lively village hall is pointed out as “always a good sign” but it is also noted that “this being the seaside, the cuisine is as important as the surroundings”.

Highlights picked out include the Moorings, and nearby the Salthouse Dun Cow, and the Gunton Arms.

The average property price in Blakeney is £649,000, or £1,115pcm.