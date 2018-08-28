The best places for community Christmas dinners in Breckland
PUBLISHED: 14:54 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 24 December 2018
Archant
On Christmas Day not every person can or wants to spend the day with relatives. In Breckland there are various community establishments making sure that no one is alone on Christmas Day.
Thetford, Pine Close
This year’s Pine Close Community Centre Christmas Lunch will take place at Pine Close Community Centre from 12pm onwards. For more information contact shaz_eng_uk@hotmail.com
Thetford, The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army will be putting on a Christmas lunch on the day at 22 Magdalen Street. For more information contact Diane Dickson on 01842 750315.
Attleborough, St Mary’s
St Mary’s Church Boxing Day Tea Party will be held on Boxing Day instead of Christmas Day, and is a free event with donations welcome for St Martins Housing. For more information contact 01953 456211.