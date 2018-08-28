Search

The best places for community Christmas dinners in Breckland

PUBLISHED: 14:54 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 24 December 2018

There are community Christmas dinners being held in Thetford and Attleborough this Christmas Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are community Christmas dinners being held in Thetford and Attleborough this Christmas Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

On Christmas Day not every person can or wants to spend the day with relatives. In Breckland there are various community establishments making sure that no one is alone on Christmas Day.

Thetford, Pine Close

This year’s Pine Close Community Centre Christmas Lunch will take place at Pine Close Community Centre from 12pm onwards. For more information contact shaz_eng_uk@hotmail.com

Thetford, The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army will be putting on a Christmas lunch on the day at 22 Magdalen Street. For more information contact Diane Dickson on 01842 750315.

Attleborough, St Mary’s

St Mary’s Church Boxing Day Tea Party will be held on Boxing Day instead of Christmas Day, and is a free event with donations welcome for St Martins Housing. For more information contact 01953 456211.

