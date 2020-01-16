Search

9 of the best paid jobs you can apply for in Norfolk right now

PUBLISHED: 15:01 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 16 January 2020

We rounded up nine of the best-paid jobs in the county that you can apply for right now. Picture: GettyImages

Archant

Everyone would love to earn a bit more money - and these jobs all come with an impressive pay packet and are based right here in Norfolk.

We rounded up nine of the best-paid jobs in the county that you can apply for right now.

1. General dentist - Dental Care Group

Salary: £80,000 - £125,000

A forensics officer is one of the highest paying jobs in Norfolk right now. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodA forensics officer is one of the highest paying jobs in Norfolk right now. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A fully equipped, mixed NHS and private practice based in Sheringham is looking for a new general dentist to join their team.

One year of qualified dentistry is preferred along with a caring, dedicated and can-do attitude.

2. Consultant in neurology - Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Salary: £79,860 - £107,668

A forensics officer is one of the highest paying jobs in Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtA forensics officer is one of the highest paying jobs in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Based in Norwich, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are looking for a full time neurology consultant to replace a retiring colleague.

The company will offer a successful candidate relocation pay, leave and support, an on site nursery, a variety of on site restaurants and dedicated workplace health and well-being services.

3. Sales manager - Legal & Contract Services Ltd

Salary: £50,000 - £150,000

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUHNorfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

A Norwich based company are looking for a self-employed sales manager to cover areas of Norwich.

With ambitious expansion plans to support continued growth, LCS are looking for the very best sales specialists to come on board to manage and develop their own areas.

4. Salaried GP - Fakenham Medical Practice

Salary: £70,000 - £90,000

A GP is one of the highest paying jobs in Norfolk. Picture: GettyImagesA GP is one of the highest paying jobs in Norfolk. Picture: GettyImages

Situated just 10 miles from the coast, Fakenham Medical Practice is looking for a new team member with their eyes set on becoming a partner.

With an expanding and young patient list size the practice is looking for candidates with the drive to be actively involved with practice development.

5. Technical infrastructure specialist - Henry Nicholas Associates

Henry Nicholas are looking for a new infrastructure specialist to join their team. Picture: Getty ImagesHenry Nicholas are looking for a new infrastructure specialist to join their team. Picture: Getty Images

Salary: £60,000 - £85,000

Henry Nicholas are looking for a new infrastructure specialist to join their market leading insurance organisation, in supporting the expansion of their internal security function.

This role sits within the major incident management function of the business however this position is less focussed on incident management processes.

6. Legal counsel - SSQ

Consultants at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are some of the best paid people in Norfolk. Picture: GettyConsultants at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are some of the best paid people in Norfolk. Picture: Getty

Salary: £40,000 - £80,000

From drafting and negotiating commercial contract too providing compliance training to a wider business, one headquarters in Norwich is looking for legal counsel.

There is a competitive salary on offer for this in-house counsel role, along with a great opportunity to join a truly global organisation with an excellent platform for career development.

7. Head of resource planning - Contact Centre & Field

Vets are some of the best paid people in Norfolk. Picture: GettyImagesVets are some of the best paid people in Norfolk. Picture: GettyImages

Salary: £65,000

If you're someone with great resource planning experience who is used to dealing with stakeholders, this could be the job for you.

The applicant would be responsible for improving the resource planning function which involves utilisation of manual planning tools and management information.

8. Vet clinical director - Prospect Health

Salary: £60,000 - £65,000

A progressive and modern practice is looking for an experienced farm veterinary surgeon to join their team as a clinical director.

Applicants would be working around 42 hours per week with a team of 12 farm, small and mixed Vets.

9. Forensic operations manager - Norfolk Constabulary

Salary: £44,874 - £49,023

This rare opportunity would give applicants the chance to become a key member of the forensic senior management team at Norfolk Constabulary.

The job would include responsibility for fingerprints and forensic collision investigation.

