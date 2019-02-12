Tickets for awards celebrating town’s excellence sell out in five days

Alfie Keeley, who won the Young Person award at the 2018 Best of Brandon awards. Picture: Best of Brandon Archant

Tickets for an awards ceremony celebrating the best within one of Suffolk’s towns have sold out in less than a week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Best of Brandon awards which recognise exceptional members of the town’s community sold all 100 of their tickets in the space of five days after they went on sale on Friday.

The event will take place at IES Breckland at 7pm on Friday, March 22, and will see awards presentations for the five categories and live music from Alton Wahlberg.

One of the organisers of the event, Terry Hawkins, said: “The response to the 2019 Best of Brandon community awards has been phenomenal.

“With such a large number of nominations submitted, picking the top 3 in each category has been a real challenge for our judges this year.

“All one hundred of the tickets for the awards ceremony have sold out in just a few days and we really hope those who are joining us for the evening will have a fantastic time celebrating those who make a difference to our town.”