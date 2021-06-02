11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk

Published: 8:51 AM June 2, 2021 Updated: 9:43 AM June 2, 2021

Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Whether you’re partial to battered cod and mushy peas or just a chip butty, you can’t beat a good fish and chip takeaway.

With National Fish and Chip Day on Friday, June 4, we asked EDP readers for their favourite spots to grab this British favourite in Norfolk.

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich

Chish and Fips is one of many traditional fish and chip shops in the city centre which has been in business for over 80 years.

The business won the Good Food Award Fish and Chips in 2019 and 2020.

They also offer gluten free options.

It is open Tuesday to Friday 12pm until 1.30pm and then 4.30pm until 9pm. On Saturdays it is open 11.45am to 1.30pm and 4.30pm until 9pm.

Visit its Facebook page here, https://www.facebook.com/chishnfipsnorwich/.

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Grosvenor Fish Bar, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich

The Grosvenor Fish Bar is another long-standing fish and chip shop, having spent 90 years in business.

They serve up a selection of wraps, sandwiches, burgers and the usual fish and chip shop favourites - including sea bass, mackerel, tuna, squid and rock salmon.

The restaurant also has seating downstairs for up to 70 people.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 10.45am to 7.30pm.

You can visit its website here, https://www.fshshop.com/.

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Fishers, Greevegate, Hunstanton

What trip to the coast is complete without a visit to the chippy?

Fishers was built in the 1950’s and it has been run as a fish and chip shop ever since.

Under the current management, Fishers of Hunstanton has been cooking fish and chips for over 20 years - fried the traditional and way.

The business was recently refurbished with an updated kitchen and dining area.

Open Monday to Saturday, 11:30am to 8pm and Sundays, 11:30am to 7pm.

You can visit its website here, https://www.fishershunstanton.co.uk/restaurant/.

Fishers Fish and Chips restaurant pictured in 2007. - Credit: Matthew Usher



French’s, The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea

French’s is an award-winning, family-owned Fish & Chip shop, with over 90 years of history.

The restaurant and take-away has stunning panoramic views of the famous Quay making it a popular hot spot all year round.

Open 11:30am to 8.30pm every day.

Visit its website here, https://www.frenchs.co.uk/.

French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mary Janes, Garden Street, Cromer

Mary Janes has been providing the Norfolk coast with Fish and Chips since 1977.

It is located in the heart of the town, only a stones throw away from Cromer Pier

As well as take away, it has a fully licenced restaurant which can seat 62 people.

It offers a wide range of fish and other traditional meals all cooked to order.

Open Monday to Saturday 11.30am and Sunday from 12pm.

Closing times depend on the time of the year.

Visit its website here, https://www.maryjanes.co.uk/about.

Mary Janes Fish and Chips in Cromer.

The Chip Inn, The Street, Long Stratton

The Chip Inn in long Stratton promises the best produce, price and friendly service and is a favourite in the town - according to EDP readers.

It is open Tuesday to Thursday 11.45am until 2pm and then 4.30pm until 8pm. On Friday and Saturdays, it is open 11.45am until 8pm.

Visit its website, https://www.facebook.com/longstrattonfishchips/.

The Chip Inn fish and chip shop in Long Stratton. - Credit: Archant

The Three Cottages Fish Restaurant, Bacton Road, North Walsham

The Three Cottages Fish Restaurant offers take away and its table service in the market town of North Walsham.

Its award-winning Fish and Chips are freshly cooked in their special crispy batter.

Although their restaurant does not serve alcoholic drinks, visitors are welcome to bring wine or beer.

They also offer gluten free options which can be prepared by telephone order.

Visit its website here, https://www.three-cottages.co.uk/ .

No 1 Cromer, New Street

No1 Cromer offers award winning fish and chips on the seafront.

Visitors can order to take away or they can sit in its restaurant.

In the latest rating in the Times, the business was named as the 6th best place to eat by the sea.

The business is open Monday to Sunday 12pm to 8pm.

Visit its website here, https://www.no1cromer.com/fish-and-chips-cromer.

Galton and Tracy Blackiston at No 1 Cromer in 2016. - Credit: Archant

The Fish Shop, Norwich Road, Roughton

The Fish Shop in Roughton was another favourite chippy in North Norfolk according to EDP readers.

It is open Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesdays 11.15am until 7pm and Thursday, Friday and Saturdays 11.15am to 8pm.

You can visit its website here, https://thefishshoproughton.co.uk/our-gallery/.

Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham and Holt

Eric’s Fish and Chips promises the freshest fish, traditionally fried chips, battered seafood, mushy peas and classic homemade sauces.

Eric’s first fish and chip restaurant opened in Drove Orchards, Thornham on the North Norfolk coast in 2015.

Following its success, the business opened two further Eric’s Fish and Chip restaurants in 2019 in the market town of Holt, North Norfolk and in St.Ives, Cambridgeshire.

All restaurants are open daily, Sunday to Thursday 12pm until 8pm and Friday to Saturday 12pm to 8.30pm.

For more information visit its website here, https://www.ericsfishandchips.com/st-ives/.

Eric's Fish and Chips on Fish Hill in Holt. - Credit: Archant



Drifters Fish and Chips, Oak Street, Fakenham

Drifters is a traditional fish and chip shop offering a waiter service restaurant and takeaway.

Drifters have been frying from their current Grade 2 listed building since 2003 - having undergone a total renovation.

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day the business is set to give away £75 of their traditional fish and chips for three friends.

To enter customers are being asked to like their page and comment on the post tagging two friends.

It is open Tuesday and Wednesday, 4.30pm until 8pm. On Thursday, 11.30am to 2pm and 4.30pm to 8pm.

On Friday and Saturday it is open, 11:30am to 2pm and 4.00pm to 8:30pm and Sundays 4pm to 8pm.

Visit its website here, http://www.driftersfakenham.co.uk/.

Andrew Felton owner of Drifters Fish and Chips with the foot long battered pig in blanket, pictured in December 2019. - Credit: Archant



