The best costumes from this year's Norcon as fans meet the stars

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:05 AM September 26, 2021    Updated: 9:09 AM September 26, 2021
David and Jan Gregory in costume from the Rocky Horror Show at the Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground

David and Jan Gregory in costume from the Rocky Horror Show at the Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Sci-fi and fantasy fans descended on the Norfolk Showground today for the region's biggest comic convention.

The event saw exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders from the world of film, TV and comics in attendance.

Autumn Ivy from Batman, Kayleigh Brightwell from Norwich, meets up with a cyberman from Doctor Who,

Autumn Ivy from Batman, Kayleigh Brightwell from Norwich, meets up with a cyberman from Doctor Who, Michael Chapman, for Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There were even some star guests including Lord of the Rings actor John Rhys-Davies, Pirates of the Caribbean star Kevin McNally and Terry Malloy, who played Davros in Doctor Who.

Fans dressed as their favourite characters at the event, with some impressive costumes of Chewbacca, a cyberman and more.

Here are some of the best costumes from the event.

Four-year-old Oscar Mawe as Pinocchio, with his family, brother 19-months-old Hugo as Jiminy Cricket

Four-year-old Oscar Mawe as Pinocchio, with his family, brother 19-months-old Hugo as Jiminy Cricket, dad Jason as Geppetto, and mum Sarah as the Blue Fairy, for Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Myrtle Snow from the American Horror Story. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Myrtle Snow from the American Horror Story. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Pinocchio, Oscar Mawe, four, makes friends with R2D2 at Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Picture:

Pinocchio, Oscar Mawe, four, makes friends with R2D2 at Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The ninja group Akatsuki from Naruto for the Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. From left, Natasha W

The ninja group Akatsuki from Naruto for the Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. From left, Natasha Wilson, Ken Morgan, Anthony Nguyen, Long Tran, Freed Wootton and front, Nicola Stebbing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Olivia Cole, five, from Swanton Morley, as Elsa, and her sister,

Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. Olivia Cole, five, from Swanton Morley, as Elsa, and her sister, Corrine, three, as Ana. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Louisa Baldwin
Casey Cooper-Fiske
Emily Thomson
