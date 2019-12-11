Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Are these the best Christmas lights in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 12:29 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 11 December 2019

Gregory Macaree has set up a lights show in support of the Big C. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Gregory Macaree has set up a lights show in support of the Big C. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

One Norfolk man has decked his halls with more than boughs of holly this Christmas.

Gregory Macaree has set up a lights show in support of the Big C. Picture: Ella WilkinsonGregory Macaree has set up a lights show in support of the Big C. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Greg Macaree, 46, has transformed his Hickling home into a winter wonder that displays a 30 minute light show timed to classic Christmas songs.

The father-of-two is a programmer and took on the challenge of creating the spectacular display after a conversation he had with his father-in-law Nigel three years ago.

Mr Macaree said: "I showed him a YouTube video of a light show similar to the one I've created now and he said to me that no one in their right mind could do something like that, and that it couldn't be real it must be computer generated.

"I thought 'game on' and that's when I started planning and comparing software.

Gregory Macaree has set up a lights show in support of the Big C. Picture: Ella WilkinsonGregory Macaree has set up a lights show in support of the Big C. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"Unfortunately Nigel's cancer caught up with him faster than I could produce this so he didn't live to see the results.

"That's why we're doing this for the Big C, to raise money in memory of Nigel."

The dazzling display consists of 6,202 LED lights and the majority of the structure that holds the lights in place was handmade by Mr Macaree and his son.

"People in the UK aren't really doing this yet," Mr Macaree added.

"But it's big in the US and it's heading this way."

There is a collection box at the front of the house where you can make donations.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Hundreds queue for opening of new Norwich Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mum’s desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists