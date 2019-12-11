Video

WATCH: Are these the best Christmas lights in Norfolk?

Gregory Macaree has set up a lights show in support of the Big C. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

One Norfolk man has decked his halls with more than boughs of holly this Christmas.

Greg Macaree, 46, has transformed his Hickling home into a winter wonder that displays a 30 minute light show timed to classic Christmas songs.

The father-of-two is a programmer and took on the challenge of creating the spectacular display after a conversation he had with his father-in-law Nigel three years ago.

Mr Macaree said: "I showed him a YouTube video of a light show similar to the one I've created now and he said to me that no one in their right mind could do something like that, and that it couldn't be real it must be computer generated.

"I thought 'game on' and that's when I started planning and comparing software.

"Unfortunately Nigel's cancer caught up with him faster than I could produce this so he didn't live to see the results.

"That's why we're doing this for the Big C, to raise money in memory of Nigel."

The dazzling display consists of 6,202 LED lights and the majority of the structure that holds the lights in place was handmade by Mr Macaree and his son.

"People in the UK aren't really doing this yet," Mr Macaree added.

"But it's big in the US and it's heading this way."

There is a collection box at the front of the house where you can make donations.