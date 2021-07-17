The nine best beaches to visit in Norfolk this summer

Published: 7:36 AM July 17, 2021

Norfolk has plenty of great beaches to enjoy this summer - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The summer months typically sees an influx of tourists and families to Norfolk's beaches with many enjoying walks along the coastline throughout the year.

With temperatures set to reach highs of 28C in Norfolk this weekend, here we look at which beaches are the best to visit in the county to soak up the sunshine.

Holkham

The north Norfolk beach has recently featured in a Countryfile magazine list of the 21 best places to picnic in Britain.

The magazine recommended the beach for its "three miles of flat, golden sands stretch as far as the eye can see".

Part of the Holkham National Nature Reserve, the beach is home to many rare species of flora and fauna.

Holkham beach - Credit: Neal Trafankowski

Brancaster

You may also want to watch:

Owned by the National Trust as part of the Brancaster Estate, the beach is dog-friendly and stretches for miles from Titchwell to Brancaster Staithe.

The stretch of coast is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with the Roman fort site Branodunum nearby.

Brancaster beach. - Credit: Ian Burt

This beach is popular for those who enjoy plenty of space to run around, and for family activities.

Cromer

With views of Cromer Pier and craggy clifftops, the north Norfolk beach is a popular destination for locals and holidaymakers alike.

The traditional Victorian seaside resort has plenty on offer for families with many enjoying crabbing off the pier, or visiting the arcades on the promenade.

Cromer Pier - Credit: Antony Kelly

Gorleston

The beach is a short walk from the car park which is free to use if you arrive early enough to claim a space.

Gorleston beach stretches for three miles from the Victorian town which retains its old fashioned seaside charm.

Gorleston beach. - Credit: Archant

With Gorleston Pavilion on the doorstep, the resort has been keeping families entertained for decades.

Hunstanton

Sunny Hunny is sure to be well-populated during the summer holidays with the beach being complemented by a variety of attractions in the town.

Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary, Esplanade Gardens and the Princess Theatre on The Green are among the places within walking distance of the beach which is well-known for its red and white striped cliffs and shallow salty rockpools.

Hunstanton Cliffs Photo: Mike Page

Mundesley

Nestled between Cromer and North Walsham is the Blue Flag beach of Mundesley.

Although the former Victorian Manor Hotel lies vacant after closing in December 2019, the family friendly beach ensures the place has not lost all of its historic seaside charm.

As well as a long stretch of golden sand, the village has good facilities on offer including cafes for a bite to eat, and clifftop gardens housing the smallest maritime museum in the world.

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the background. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Winterton

If the crowds at Cromer and Hunstanton are not for you, try heading towards the quieter spot of Winterton, eight miles north of Great Yarmouth where the water is as clear as the sky on a pastel summer's night.

Winterton beach - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A former fishing village, Winterton is a lesser known gem of the Norfolk coastline.

Hemsby

Known for its quirky big boulders, which were used to block tanks during the Second World War, Hemsby is a lively village resort with plenty to see and do in addition to lapping up the waves and strolling on the sandy beach.

Hemsby Beach - Credit: Archant

There are shops, amusements, cafes, while the beach has also taken part in events such as the Herring Festival and the new Viking festival.

Sea Palling

Just like Winterton, this is another beach which is not as over-crowded as the town resorts of Cromer, Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth, but still has plenty on offer for the family.

Car parking is easy and a short walk from the Blue Flag status beach, while there are amusements, and places to eat and drink in the village.

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Sea Palling's reefs means the sea is often calm and easy for swimming, rather than the surfing destination of Cromer.

The Eastern Daily Press and its sister papers, the North Norfolk News and Great Yarmouth Mercury, have launched the Play It Safe, Be Water Aware campaign to ensure visitors to Norfolk's waters stay safe. Find out more about the campaign, as well as expert tips on how to safe here.