How holidaymakers can find the perfect beach along the Norfolk coast

People enjoying Sea Palling beach, one of north Norfolk's six Blue Flag beaches. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

As the countdown to summer begins, holidaymakers flocking to the East Anglian coast will be hoping to find the perfect beach to enjoy some quality family time on.

Great Yarmouth beach has not been awarded Blue Flag status as Great Yarmouth Borough Council is not signed up to the scheme. Photo: Neal Trafankowski Great Yarmouth beach has not been awarded Blue Flag status as Great Yarmouth Borough Council is not signed up to the scheme. Photo: Neal Trafankowski

With six beaches in the region being awarded the prestigious Blue Flag status - earmarking them as some of the best in the world - such a task has just become that much easier, or so it may seem.

Cromer, Sea Palling, Sheringham, Mundesley, East Runton and West Runton have all been handed the accolade by the charity Keep Britain Tidy, whereas, beaches along the borough of Great Yarmouth have missed out.

However, this does not necessarily mean spots in Caister, Great Yarmouth or Gorleston are any less attractive.

That's because Great Yarmouth Borough Council is not signed up to the Blue Flag scheme and has failed to register for the last number of years.

Gorleston beach which was ranked eighth best in the UK on TripAdvisor . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Gorleston beach which was ranked eighth best in the UK on TripAdvisor . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Trevor Wainwright, said a decision was taken by the council some years ago to pull out of the scheme.

He said: "We used to be signed up to it and have been awarded the Blue Flag before but the council felt the scheme was not necessarily a true representation of how good a beach was.

"The quality of the sea is monitored by the Environment Agency very closely and I think it is fair to say we have some of the best beaches in the country."

Coulourful beach huts at Mundelsey beach, one of north Norfolk's six Blue Flag beaches. Picture: LESLEY BUCKLEY Coulourful beach huts at Mundelsey beach, one of north Norfolk's six Blue Flag beaches. Picture: LESLEY BUCKLEY

Earlier this year, all six of the borough's inshore water spots were rated as 'excellent' by the Environment Agency.

In north Norfolk five of its six spots were awarded the cleanest rating with confirmation of Blue Flag status the icing on the cake.

Leader of North Norfolk District Council Sarah Butikofer, described the award as "fantastic news."

These views were echoed by Pete Waters of Visit Norfolk, he said: "It's wonderful that we have a number of Blue Flag beaches in the county as it demonstrates that they have reached certain criteria, but generally there is huge satisfaction with the seashore water across our 90 miles of coastline."

As well as the Blue Flags, Keep Britain Tidy also awards Seaside Awards for beaches, which means they meet high standards for cleanliness and facilities.

Hunstanton, Wells, Lowestoft South, Southwold and Kessingland.

For more information on the quality of beaches in Norfolk visit Keep Britain Tidy's website.