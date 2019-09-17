The best and worst KFC restaurants in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

These are some of the best and worst rated KFCs in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor. Photo: Google Street View Google

With seven new KFC drive-thrus heading to Norfolk, it's the perfect time to take stock of how the existing fried chicken restaurants rank.

The KFC on Great Yarmouth high street. Photo: Google Street View The KFC on Great Yarmouth high street. Photo: Google Street View

These KFC restaurants and drive-thrus are some of the highest and lowest rated in the county on TripAdvisor at the time of writing.

The best rated -

113A Highstreet, Great Yarmouth

Highly rated KFC restaurants in Norfolk are fairly slim pickings, and even the highest rated branches only manage an average of 3.5 out of 5.

The best KFC according to reviewers is the one on Great Yarmouth high street, which has a 3.5 out of 5 average rating, with 12 out of the 43 reviewers marking it the highest grade of 'excellent'.

One recent reviewer said: "Our server asked if we didn't mind waiting a bit meaning we can get fresher chips.

The KFC on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Street View The KFC on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Street View

"The food was really good, and the family bucket is a very good value for money."

It has a food hygiene rating of 5 ('very good').

33 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

Also sitting near the top of the list with a 3.5 out of 5 average rating is the Marine Parade branch in Yarmouth - giving the seaside town the monopoly of well rated KFC restaurants in Norfolk.

One recent reviewer said: "Strolling home after midnight from a night of laughter in The Marine a short walk down the road, we were desperate for something to eat.

"BBQ wraps for only £1.49 each that didn't take long to come and were gorgeous - what a bargain, and just what we needed."

The KFC at Sprowston Retail Park. Photo: Google Street View The KFC at Sprowston Retail Park. Photo: Google Street View

It has a food hygiene rating of 4 ('good').

The worst rated -

11a Sprowston Retail Park, Norwich

With a rather lack-lustre 1.5 out of 5 rating, the KFC in Sprowston Retail Park is among the worst rated in Norfolk.

One recent reviewer said: "Painfully slow. Not enough staff. Waited over 35 minutes for order to be ready. This is not acceptable."

It has a hygiene rating of 5 ('very good').

The KFC on Mile Cross Lane in Norwich. Photo: Google Street View The KFC on Mile Cross Lane in Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Mile Cross Lane, Norwich

Another Norwich branch joins the bottom of the list with a rating of just 1.5 out of 5.

One recent reviewer said: "Visited lunchtime, ordered three pieces of chicken with fries. Ate the chicken, not the best but then tipped out the fries onto the tray and was gobsmacked at the pathetic portion size and quality."

It has a food hygiene rating of 5 ('very good').

