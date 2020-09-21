New e-scooter hire scheme launches in Norwich

Beryl will soon be renting out e-scooters in Norwich; Pic: Adam Slama ADAMSLAMAPHOTO@GMAIL.COM

A trial of rental e-scooters has launched in the city.

Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of Norwich's Beryl bikes Picture: Lauren De Boise. Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of Norwich's Beryl bikes Picture: Lauren De Boise.

From today, Beryl, which runs the city’s bike and e-bike hire scheme, will slowly start to introduce as many as 100 rental e-scooters to the streets of Norwich.

The new scheme is part of an agreed 12-month trial with Norfolk County Council and the Department of Transport (DfT).

The introduction of e-Scooters means Norwich is the first city in the UK to have access to a three-tiered vehicle scheme.

The Beryl e-scooters will be able to be used on roads, cycle lanes, carriageways and other areas where cycling is permitted but not on pavements.

During the trial period, e-Scooter riders will be required to provide a valid UK Driving License to participate and asked to provide feedback on their experiences to inform central government.

The scooters will be slowly rolled out with the first few being available from four key city centre Beryl Bays.

The numbers will be increased gradually as data is captured and operations are polished.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “I am delighted to see the first e-scooters arrive on the streets of Norwich, bringing further sustainable transport options to an even wider range of people and supporting our shared aims to reduce pollution and congestion across the city.”

“It’s important to note that while this is a government-backed trial, it is still illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on the highway.

“Safety will be of paramount importance, which is why we are introducing the scooters gradually, in a controlled manner.

“We’ve already put a number of measures in place and will be working closely with the police and key local stakeholders to ensure their use is appropriate and does not impact negatively on the wider community.”

Philip Ellis, Beryl CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to be introducing the Beryl e-Scooter to Norwich and be part of the additional benefits that flexible, smart and sustainable travel solutions can bring.”

“As people return to their usual day-to-day journeys, we want to encourage them to take that trip in a greener way.”