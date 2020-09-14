Search

Advanced search

Beryl Bike rental free of charge for next month - but only for the morning rush

PUBLISHED: 11:56 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 14 September 2020

Reporter Sabrina Johnson trials one of the new electric Beryl bikes in the city. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reporter Sabrina Johnson trials one of the new electric Beryl bikes in the city. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A bike-sharing scheme in the city has been made free of charge for the morning rush in a bid to ease pressure on public transport.

Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of the new Beryl bikes which Picture: Lauren De Boise.Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of the new Beryl bikes which Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The Beryl Bikes scheme launched in Norwich in March, allowing people to borrow a bicycle on a pay-as-you-ride basis, with both regular and electric bikes on offer.

And as part of an initiative geared at relieving strain on buses and other forms of public transport, it has been revealed that for the next month commuters will be able to take advantage of free rentals in the city.

Beryl and Norfolk County Council has announced that until October 16th, people borrowing pedal bikes between 7.30am and 9.30am on a week day will get their first 30 minutes free, while e-bikes will be free for the first 15 minutes of their journey.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped that by placing focus on peak hours, commuters will be encouraged to plan the rentals into their daily journeys and take up cycling as a habit.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “Active travel already forms a key component of our overall transport strategy and supports our goals to improve both the environment and people’s health but as more people have a genuine need to travel at peak times, when buses are operating at reduced capacity, this puts enormous strain on the key services people rely on to get around.

“The need to encourage travel by sustainable means has never been greater and we hope that offering this incentive will free up vital seats for those who are unable to walk or cycle.”

Beryl chief executive Philip Ellis added, “Norwich is like many cities across the UK that saw an exponential rise in cycling during lockdown, and now that number is starting to dip.

“We want to do everything we can to make cycling more accessible to everyone across the city and also ensure those who have to take public transport can do so in a safe manner.”

The initial month has been designed as a trial period, which could see the offer extended if it proves successful.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Testing chaos continues as patients turned away from empty sites

Mike Lowe and Chloe Brown from Earlham with their children. Their son Ethan, 9, needed a coronavirus test after developing a cough and temperature, but they were turned away from a site as they had not been sent a QR code. Photo: Chloe Brown

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Former RAF Marham homes go on sale from £119,000

The RAF Marham homes for sale. Pic: supplied

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Landscape gardener threatened to smash pub windows

The White Hart in Market Street, Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon