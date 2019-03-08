Search

Advanced search

Natural spectacle sees thousands of swans migrate to Norfolk for winter

PUBLISHED: 16:57 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 30 October 2019

WWT Welney has already started to see the arrival of the whooper swans from Iceland. Picture: Sacha Dench.

WWT Welney has already started to see the arrival of the whooper swans from Iceland. Picture: Sacha Dench.

WWT Media Production

The first migrant swans have started to arrive at a wildfowl trust's Norfolk site, after a 2,500-mile journey to reach the UK.

The birds migrate to the UK during the winter, making their way to the wetlands of the Ouse Washes in Norfolk. Picture: Steve Jones.The birds migrate to the UK during the winter, making their way to the wetlands of the Ouse Washes in Norfolk. Picture: Steve Jones.

As snow begins to fall in Arctic Russia, migration has begun for the Bewick's swans, which migrate to the UK during the winter, making their way to the wetlands of the Ouse Washes.

Fewer numbers of Bewick's swans are arriving in the UK as warmer winters allow them to survive through the winter months in countries like Germany, Poland and even Estonia where fresh water and food is available.

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WTT) has already started to see the arrival of the whooper swans from Iceland at its Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech.

Emma Brand, marketing and events officer, said: "The recent cold weather in Iceland means we are getting more and more whooper swans arriving every day and we had our first Bewick's swan back from Arctic Russia on the reserve last Friday.

A pair of whooper swans in flight. Picture: Kim Tarsey.A pair of whooper swans in flight. Picture: Kim Tarsey.

"Recently we've only had a thousand but we're still a stronghold for Bewick's and whooper swans at the Ouse at Welney."

You may also want to watch:

The centre covers 1,300 acres and is managed by 15 staff and 40 volunteers who look after and monitor the birds.

Hetty Grant, warden at WWT Welney said: "Winter may not seem like the obvious time to get outside and explore, but some of the UK's best wildlife spectacles take place at this time of year.

"Thousands of birds are making their way south to escape cold weather further north and take advantage of the relatively mild conditions found in the UK.

"We always look forward to seeing the first flocks of whooper and Bewick's swans returning as autumn progresses.

"These birds are joined by flocks of wigeon, teal and black-tailed godwit that fill our wetlands and provide inspiring views.

"Despite their winter range of Bewick's swans moving West, Norfolk is still a stronghold for this species with over 1,000 of these beautiful birds joining 10,000 whooper swans here each winter."

The Welney Wetland Centre is open during the winter from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 8pm Saturday and Sunday.

Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Former shoe factory’s £90m revamp in danger as developer scraps plan

Plans to revamp St Mary's Works have been withdrawn, with developers Our Place set to redraft them. Pictures: Our Place/Neil Perry

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Missing young person among 16 squatters evicted from derelict pub

The Marquis of Lorne, where sixteen squatters were evicted earlier this month. Photo: Matthew Nixon

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists