Appeal to trace family of man who died at his home
PUBLISHED: 08:14 07 December 2018
Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died at his home last month.
Michael Marsh, 74, from Berners Street, Norwich, died on Tuesday, November 20.
A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and despite carrying out extensive enquiries no next of kin have been identified.
Anyone with information relating to Michael should contact Natalie Purcell at the Coroner’s office in Norwich on 01603 276493.
