Bernard Matthews to monitor bus CCTV footage in ramped-up Covid-19 checks

Bernard Matthews factory. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Staff at turkey giant Bernard Matthews will see “enhanced monitoring” to ensure there is no coronavirus outbreak at its factory - including surveillance of bus CCTV footage to check if workers are wearing masks.

In a safety update issued on Friday, Bernard Matthews outlined measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19, hours after it confirmed one positive case.

It comes as Banham Poultry, in Attleborough, deals with an outbreak of Covid-19, with 80 workers having tested positive so far.

Earlier in the day, Bernard Matthews confirmed a worker at its poultry factory at Great Witchingham had tested positive for Covid-19.

No other staff returned a positive test in 26 results and the county’s director of public health Dr Louise Smith said there was no evidence of a wider outbreak at Bernard Matthews.

In the letter, staff have been told the company will enforce a three-strike policy in relation to social distancing breaches, which could result in disciplinary action.

The letter said: “Enhanced monitoring to ensure compliance with social distancing rules.

“CCTV footage on buses will be regularly reviewed and those identified for not wearing face covering swill be dealt with using the three strikes rule.”

From Monday, all personnel will be required to wear a face covering in indoor non-production areas such as corridors, toilets, canteens and locker rooms.

Visors are currently worn on the factory floor with office workers also instructed to wear a visor or face covering as of Wednesday (August 26).

Staff outdoors and not wearing a face covering must maintain social distancing, or wear a face covering.

Agency or personnel will not be allowed to move between sites without authorisation.

The company has issued all staff with two snoods and is awaiting the delivery of a further order.

The letter said: “The concern facing a business like ours is that we cannot afford to be complacent.

“We need to ensure that we protect the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and our families as well as ensuring that we continue to operate and deliver to our customers.

“Please understand this is all our responsibilities to ensure that we comply with social distancing at work and be sure that we have a vid-19 safe environment for our workforce.”