Appeal to find ‘vulnerable’ man from north Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 11:06 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 13 August 2020
Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Police are appealing for help to trace a 75-year-old man from North Norfolk after he was reported missing.
Bernard Allen, of Trimingham, was last heard from on the morning of Wednesday, August 12.
He is described as white and of stocky build, with short grey hair, wearing glasses, and has a tattoo on his left forearm.
Mr Allen is believed to have travelled across counties in his Toyota Rav 4 car, and may be in Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire, or Lincolnshire.
Officers have described Bernard as vulnerable and are concerned for his welfare.
They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 336 of 12 August 2020.
