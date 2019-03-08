Norwich bar to host gig in aid of DJ who needs £50,000 for treatment

Beat It Cancer are raising funds for Damion Burbank (pictured). Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A cancer fundraiser inspired by a local dad and DJ will take place at a Norwich music venue this week.

On Saturday May 25, Beat It Cancer, a club night and music event charity, makes its debut at Bermuda Bob's on Timber Hill in Norwich.

Created by a group of friends from the area, the fundraising brand was inspired by keen DJ Damion Burbank, 40, from Yelverton, who has been fighting a rare form of pancreatic cancer since August 2016.

Mr Burbank's family, which includes his wife Emily, and his two daughters Arabella and Olive, are aiming to raise £50,000 towards long-term genetic testing and alternative, experimental treatments abroad.

The first Beat It Cancer event, which is partnered with electromusic brand Soulshaker, will see 100pc of its proceeds go towards their fundraising efforts.

Joe Bentley, co-founder of Beat It Cancer said: "We've all known Damion and his wonderful family for many years. He is such an inspiration in the way he's handling this horrible illness and we wanted to help.

"Beat It Cancer combines his love of electronic music with a way to raise much-needed funds. We hope to see as many people as possible on the dancefloor."

Mr Burbank said: "I would look at any possible treatment options if it would allow me to spend more time with my girls.

"I am only 40 and my wife and daughters need me and I need them. I am determined to fight this disease so I can spend more precious time with my beautiful family."

DJs on the night include: Dan Murray, Rob Holmes & Mike Surtees (Infra), Ollie Blackmore and Gareth Hand, as well as Damion Burbank himself.

Entry fee is £5.00 on the door and doors open at 9.00pm until 3.00am.

To support Damion in his fight, visit his Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/6xsz300