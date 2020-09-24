Inspector to rule in battle over 110 homes and primary school

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land Archant

A developer is preparing to challenge a council’s refusal to let it build 110 homes next to Holt Country Park.

Cheshire-based Gladman Developments wants the Planning Inspectorate to overturn North Norfolk District Council’s ruling on its plans for land off Beresford Road on the town’s southern outskirts.

The council’s planning committee refused the development - which included land for a new primary school - in February because it would have meant building in a ‘countryside policy area’, which was not in its development plan.

But Gladman is arguing that the development does fit with council policy because Holt is a ‘principal settlement’ and a new school meets the criteria for development in the countryside.

Its appeal says Holt is considered one of north Norfolk’s ‘top-tier’ settlements where the majority of growth should be directed.

It said: “The proposal would be beneficial in increasing the supply of housing land and assist in providing both market and affordable dwellings.

“However, the proposal would extend development into the countryside to the south of the town. The council accept this would have no discernible impact on the landscape as the site is screened by existing buildings and woodland at Holt Country Park.”

Gladman went on to say that although development on ‘countryside’ land was restricted, parts of the plan, including space for a school and recreation, did fit the council’s policy.

The proposal would involve building 36pc affordable housing on the site, and making a financial contribution of £127,300 towards Holt Country Park access management and giving £337,676 to Norfolk County Council for education.

Objections from members of the public revolved around increased traffic on Charles Road, increased congestion at the school’s drop-off and pick-up times and loss of agricultural land and open views.

Sarah Butikofer, Norfolk county councillor for Holt, said of the plans: “A single point of access to the site is completely inadequate for the location. Traffic flow issues, on street parking congestion and dangerous driving are issues in the vicinity.”

NNDC refused a application from Gladman to build 170 homes on the site in 2015, also because it was outside Holt’s development boundary.

The Planning Inspectorate is due to consider written representations for and against the appeal on October 20.