Search

Advanced search

Nine fire crews tackle blaze at Fakenham laundry

PUBLISHED: 06:55 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:35 21 December 2018

Nine fire crews attended a building fire at Berendsen, in Holt Road, Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Nine fire crews attended a building fire at Berendsen, in Holt Road, Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Nine fire crews tackled a blaze at a laundry in Fakenham last night.

Crews from Fakenham, Wells, Holt, Reepham, Massingham, Dereham and Sheringham were called to the fire at the Berendesen building, in Holt Road, at around 9pm on Thursday night.

An aerial ladder platform from King’s Lynn and control unit from Wymondham also attended the building fire.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said fire crews spent approximately three hours at the scene, with the last fire crew leaving Holt Road just after midnight.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Most Read

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

Afternoon tea has been served at The Chester Grosvenor since 1882

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

12 pretty Cheshire villages that you should visit

Great Budworth by Gillian Baker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man arrested in Great Yarmouth suspected of animal cruelty involving a dog

The man remains in police custody, and the dog is safe. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists