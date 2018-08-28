Nine fire crews tackle blaze at Fakenham laundry
PUBLISHED: 06:55 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:35 21 December 2018
Archant
Nine fire crews tackled a blaze at a laundry in Fakenham last night.
Crews from Fakenham, Wells, Holt, Reepham, Massingham, Dereham and Sheringham were called to the fire at the Berendesen building, in Holt Road, at around 9pm on Thursday night.
An aerial ladder platform from King’s Lynn and control unit from Wymondham also attended the building fire.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said fire crews spent approximately three hours at the scene, with the last fire crew leaving Holt Road just after midnight.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
