Family fun day for charity's birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 27 October 2019

Erin and Lucy enjoying the Benjamin Foundation family fun day, celebrating 25 years of the charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Erin and Lucy enjoying the Benjamin Foundation family fun day, celebrating 25 years of the charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A charity has celebrated a milestone birthday with a family fun day in Norwich.

Eleanor Savage from Kingsly Healthcare giving out free sweets at the Benjamin Foundation's family fun day. Picture: Ella WilkinsonEleanor Savage from Kingsly Healthcare giving out free sweets at the Benjamin Foundation's family fun day. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Benjamin Foundation held the jam-packed event at the Forum on Sunday to celebrate 25 years.

There were arts and crafts and plenty to entertain the children, including spectacular face-painting.

The Joven family enjoying the Benjamin Foundation family funday at the Forum. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Joven family enjoying the Benjamin Foundation family funday at the Forum. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

But the cherry on the cake was the flight for youth art installation which featured the charity's iconic buttery logo and 25,000 glazed pottery keepsakes which were available to buy and loaned back.

The Benjamin Foundation helps children, young people and families in Norfolk and Suffolk to deal with challenges in their lives.

The Benjamin Foundation are celebrating turning 25. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Benjamin Foundation are celebrating turning 25. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

They deliver a range of services from emotional well-being support to the prevention of youth homelessness.

To take part in the Sleep Out in Norwich on Thursday, November 14 and raise money to end youth homelessness click here

