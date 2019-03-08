Family fun day for charity's birthday
PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 27 October 2019
A charity has celebrated a milestone birthday with a family fun day in Norwich.
The Benjamin Foundation held the jam-packed event at the Forum on Sunday to celebrate 25 years.
There were arts and crafts and plenty to entertain the children, including spectacular face-painting.
But the cherry on the cake was the flight for youth art installation which featured the charity's iconic buttery logo and 25,000 glazed pottery keepsakes which were available to buy and loaned back.
The Benjamin Foundation helps children, young people and families in Norfolk and Suffolk to deal with challenges in their lives.
They deliver a range of services from emotional well-being support to the prevention of youth homelessness.
To take part in the Sleep Out in Norwich on Thursday, November 14 and raise money to end youth homelessness click here