Roofer who died in field near Dereham named

A 22-year-old man who died in a field in mid-Norfolk has been named.

Benjamin Bassett, from Necton, died in a field off Bradenham Lane, in Scarning near Dereham, on October 28 last year.

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday January 8, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said before his death Mr Bassett has been employed as a roofer.

His medical cause of death was given as multiple skeletal injuries and a right hemothorax.

The inquest has been adjourned until March 11 2020.