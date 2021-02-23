Rainbow bench to remind community of key workers' dedication

Published: 5:39 PM February 23, 2021

A permanent reminder of key workers' dedication during the coronavirus pandemic is on full show in a rainbow thank you bench, believed to be the first of its kind in Norfolk.

The colourful seat paid for by Costessey Town Council cost around £1,000 and is on The Denes play area on the Queen's Hill estate, on the edge of Norwich.

It was the idea of Sharon Blundell, who represents Old Costessey on South Norfolk Council, and her husband Gary, a member of the town council, brought the idea to his fellow councillors last summer.

Mr Blundell, who lives on the Queen's Hill estate, said: "We wanted it to be a lasting reminder of what the NHS and all key workers have done.

"Sharon saw a picture of a bench at a hospital with a thank you plaque on it and thought it would be a good idea.

"I want it to be a bench to represent that we are all in this together for everyone in Costessey who worked through tough times.

"It will remind people to respect people who worked tirelessly to look after others.

"It makes me feel quite emotional and proud to see the bench."

It was made in Scotland and Mr Blundell believes the bench is the first of its kind to go up in Norfolk and possibly East Anglia.

He added another bench of the same design had been paid for by the town council out of a £970 National Lottery Celebration Fund, originally designated for the 2020 Costessey Fete. The fete was cancelled due to the pandemic.

It is hoped the outdoor furniture will go up in a month's time on Longwater Lane Recreation Ground and Mr Blundell wanted to propose a third thank you bench for Costessey in the coming weeks.

If approved and funds are identified, he believed a good place for it would be on Breckland Park Recreation Ground off Breckland Road, and could go up by this summer.

Mr Blundell and the town council chairman, Dan Burrill, said they had received positive comments about the bench on the Queen's Hill estate.

The chairman said: "I am impressed with how the bench looks. Key workers have kept the country running and put themselves at risk to do so. It is only fair for the community to say thank you for that."