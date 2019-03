Fire crew called to Great Yarmouth bench blaze

A bench in Great Yarmouth was set on fire. Picture: Archant Archant

Firefighters have attended a bench set on fire in Great Yarmouth.

A crew from Great Yarmouth Fire Station were called to Caister Road at 7.42pm this evening, Tuesday, March 26.

The crew used a hand appliance to extinguish and left the scene at about 8pm.

The incident has been reported to the police and is being treated as deliberate.