Ben Youngs' first rugby club pays special tribute for landmark game

Marc Silver, founder of MurWalls, in front of the Ben Youngs mural at the club. - Credit: David Katz/MurWalls

He is on the verge of becoming England's most capped rugby player and Ben Youngs' incredible achievement has been recognised in stunning style - with a mural at the Norfolk club where he started his sports career.

Youngs, 32, is set to pass the previous record of 114 caps set by Jason Leonard, when he takes to the pitch for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales.

And now Holt Rugby Football Club have honoured the star player with a mural on the side of their main building.

Rob Hughes, club chairman, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Ben has achieved in his career, he is an inspiration to all of us, especially the hundreds of minis and junior players that we have playing here every weekend."

Ben Youngs at Gresham's in Holt on Prep School Speech Day. - Credit: Chris Taylor

Youngs grew up on a farm near Aylsham and went to Gresham's School in Holt, and played rugby there, as well as at the club.

He said: “Holt is where I found my love of rugby.

“It is where I learned to feel free, to have fun, to compete and have that comradery with teammates.

“Every single rugby player has started out at grassroots and I was one of those lucky ones who was able to fulfil a dream off the back of it.”

Club leaders including chairman, Chris Harrison (second from left) and Peter D'Amery and Rob Hughes (right) in front of the finished Ben Youngs mural at Holt Rugby Football Club. - Credit: David Katz/MurWalls

The mural was installed in one day by artists from MurWalls, who have created similar work for Premier League football teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham.

The design features Youngs celebrating one of the greatest moments of his career when England won the Grand Slam in Paris in 2016.

The artwork also pays tribute to the role the club had in his development - ‘Made at Holt’ is emblazoned across part of the wall.

MurWalls artists in front of the Ben Youngs mural at the club. - Credit: David Katz/MurWalls

Chris Harrison, club's president and Youngs' godfather, said: "He has achieved so much in the sport but he has always stayed connected to us here and we can’t wait for him to visit us after the Six Nations to see the mural in person.”

Youngs won’t be the only former Holt RFC player playing for England on Saturday - full back Freddie Steward is set to make his eighth appearance for the national side. Ben’s brother Tom was also capped 28 times for England and their father Nick played six times for his country.

