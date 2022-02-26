Gallery
Ben Youngs' first rugby club pays special tribute for landmark game
- Credit: David Katz/MurWalls
He is on the verge of becoming England's most capped rugby player and Ben Youngs' incredible achievement has been recognised in stunning style - with a mural at the Norfolk club where he started his sports career.
Youngs, 32, is set to pass the previous record of 114 caps set by Jason Leonard, when he takes to the pitch for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales.
And now Holt Rugby Football Club have honoured the star player with a mural on the side of their main building.
Rob Hughes, club chairman, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Ben has achieved in his career, he is an inspiration to all of us, especially the hundreds of minis and junior players that we have playing here every weekend."
Youngs grew up on a farm near Aylsham and went to Gresham's School in Holt, and played rugby there, as well as at the club.
He said: “Holt is where I found my love of rugby.
“It is where I learned to feel free, to have fun, to compete and have that comradery with teammates.
“Every single rugby player has started out at grassroots and I was one of those lucky ones who was able to fulfil a dream off the back of it.”
Most Read
- 1 Roasts at two Norfolk pubs named among best in England
- 2 49 vehicles stopped in one village on suspicion of driving offences
- 3 Man who died when car crashed into house named
- 4 'Absolutely devastated': Family's anger after tyres slashed in village
- 5 Two US bombers spotted flying over Norwich after operation overseas
- 6 Olly Murs cancels Blickling show after major surgery
- 7 Bats force Western Link route change - but extra cost not yet revealed
- 8 Main village road closed after wall collapses
- 9 Mother felt 'violated' after breastfeeding photos appear on fetish site
- 10 'It's been a privilege' - Market traders set up shop for the last time on Saturday
The mural was installed in one day by artists from MurWalls, who have created similar work for Premier League football teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham.
The design features Youngs celebrating one of the greatest moments of his career when England won the Grand Slam in Paris in 2016.
The artwork also pays tribute to the role the club had in his development - ‘Made at Holt’ is emblazoned across part of the wall.
Chris Harrison, club's president and Youngs' godfather, said: "He has achieved so much in the sport but he has always stayed connected to us here and we can’t wait for him to visit us after the Six Nations to see the mural in person.”
Youngs won’t be the only former Holt RFC player playing for England on Saturday - full back Freddie Steward is set to make his eighth appearance for the national side. Ben’s brother Tom was also capped 28 times for England and their father Nick played six times for his country.