Search

Advanced search

Ben Langley to host Norwich charity's 15th anniversary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 20:21 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:21 26 January 2020

Ben Langley (centre) with young people from OPEN Youth Trust. Picture: OPEN Youth Trust

Ben Langley (centre) with young people from OPEN Youth Trust. Picture: OPEN Youth Trust

Archant

Panto star and former Britain's Got Talent contestant Ben Langley is to host a Norwich youth charity's 15th anniversary celebrations.

OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) will celebrate its 15th birthday on April 23.

To mark the occasion, the organisation is holding a fundraising evening featuring a fine dining menu, charity auction and entertainment from the trust's young people, who will perform alongside Ben Langley.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Langley said: "Having performed to many children over the years of all different ages and backgrounds, I know how important it is that somewhere like OPEN exists.

"It will be a wonderful evening featuring not only myself, but a happy handful of young people showcasing their talents, all of whom have benefited from this righteous charity."

The 15th anniversary celebration will take place at OPEN, Bank Plain, on April 23.

For ticket prices and further information visit: https://opennorwich.org.uk.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the charity's work.

Most Read

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Revealed: New country park could be created on outskirts of Norwich

The Houghen Plantation, where a new country park could be created. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Body of a man found in the River Yare

Police were called to Church Lane in Eaton on Saturday January 25 following reports a body had been seen in the River Yare. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Ben Langley to host Norwich charity’s 15th anniversary celebrations

Ben Langley (centre) with young people from OPEN Youth Trust. Picture: OPEN Youth Trust

Freethorpe 10M: Dani Nimmock training ‘smarter’ ahead of Rotterdam Marathon PB attempt

Dani Nimmock celebrates taking victory at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Freethorpe 10M: Ash Harrell targets England vest after breaking course record at Freethorpe

Ash Harrell wins the Freethorpe 10M race, breaking the course record in the process. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24