Ben Langley to host Norwich charity's 15th anniversary celebrations

Ben Langley (centre) with young people from OPEN Youth Trust. Picture: OPEN Youth Trust Archant

Panto star and former Britain's Got Talent contestant Ben Langley is to host a Norwich youth charity's 15th anniversary celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) will celebrate its 15th birthday on April 23.

To mark the occasion, the organisation is holding a fundraising evening featuring a fine dining menu, charity auction and entertainment from the trust's young people, who will perform alongside Ben Langley.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Langley said: "Having performed to many children over the years of all different ages and backgrounds, I know how important it is that somewhere like OPEN exists.

"It will be a wonderful evening featuring not only myself, but a happy handful of young people showcasing their talents, all of whom have benefited from this righteous charity."

The 15th anniversary celebration will take place at OPEN, Bank Plain, on April 23.

For ticket prices and further information visit: https://opennorwich.org.uk.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the charity's work.