'The next one will be a real statement' - City chief's concert pledge after Westlife announcement

The man behind live music at Carrow Road has promised that more is still to come, following the announcement of the stadium's latest big gig.

Irish boy band Westlife was confirmed on Friday as the next big name of the music world to take to the stage at the home of the Canaries.

However, the man who made that happen, Norwich City Football Club's chief operating officer Ben Kensell, has said he has another trick up his sleeve, which will have a "completely different" sound.

It is understood that in the coming weeks another hugely popular act will be announced for a Carrow Road date - one that will appeal to a different demographic than previous concerts at the stadium.

Mr Kensell, who bosses the booking of concerts at the stadium, said: "After Take That's concerts we now know we have got a solid audience for pop, which is why we followed that up by booking Westlife.

"However, I was also very conscious of Carrow Road being pigeon-holed as solely a pop venue, so I have been searched far and wide for the right act to appeal to a completely different demographic."

The mystery artist is due to be unveiled in the not too distant future, as Mr Kensell continues to look at ways of diversifying the offering of the stadium - beyond just cheering on the Canaries in the season.

He added: "We are working on at least one or two more options and should have a whole summer of activities on the pitch in 2020 to show for it.

"Bringing Take That to Norwich was amazing and Westlife adds to that, but the next one is going to be a real statement - so watch this space."

Recent years have seen concerts at Carrow Road become almost a yearly occurrence, however, Mr Kensell is keen to make more use of the stadium in the off season.

In 2016, crooner Rod Stewart headlined the ground, while boy band Take That performed on consecutive nights in 2017 before returning in May of this year.

Meanwhile, tickets for Westlife go on sale this Friday, November 8 at 9am.