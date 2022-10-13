'It cooks you alive' - Norfolk man sets off on two-day trek through Saharan heat

Ben Gore, who is setting out on a trek across the Sahara to raise money for Break - Credit: Ben Gore

It is one of the most inhospitable places on earth, burning hot by day and freezing cold at night.

But a 24-year-old support worker plans to walk across the Sahara Desert to raise money for a Norfolk charity and inspire the young people it supports.

Ben Gore, from King's Lynn, is setting off on a 50-mile yomp across the Sahara on Friday, October 14.

While the desert is flat, Mr Gore will be battling temperatures which soar to 40C by day before plunging to zero at night.

“It cooks you alive and it’s one of the most testing, yet beautiful, environments I have ever been in,” he said.

The Sahara, where temperatures can top 40C - Credit: Fiontain Wikimedia Commons

He hoped the two-day adventure would raise £1,000 for Break, which supports children in care and leaving care, but has already beaten his target.

Mr Gore, a support worker who used to work for the charity, also wants to show the children he cared for that anything is possible.

He said he was inspired by his father who walked 100k from London to Brighton to raise money for a malaria charity, after he nearly lost his life to the disease while travelling six years ago.

“I believe that life begins on the edge of your comfort zone, and that’s something I want to pass on to all young people in care.

"I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work and impact that Break has on the lives of vulnerable young people, and I want to show the kids that anything is possible.”

Break works across East Anglia making life better for young people living in care by giving them the time and support that they need to reach their full potential.

The charity’s aim is to be with them every step of the way to independence and with their lifelong offer, it means they are there whenever and wherever they are needed.

“It’s an incredible thing to do and we’re all extremely proud of Ben for taking on this epic challenge for us,” said Break fundraising manager Sarah Bunn.

“Ben truly is an inspiration to the young people we support, and he knows only too well the difference it will make helping to ensure we can give them the bright future they deserve. We wish him the best of luck with his trek."

Mr Gore has a Justgiving page for people to make donations.

It can be found via tinyurl.com/2ny6tap7.





SAHARA STATS

Stretching across 9,200,000 square kilometres (3,600,000 sq mi), it covers 31pc of the African landmass.

It is the largest hot desert in the world and the third-largest desert overall, after the deserts of Antarctica and the northern Arctic.

It lies in the borders of 11 different nations.

The highest peak in the Sahara is Emi Koussi, a volcano in Chad which reaches 3,415 metres (11,204 ft).

During daytime, the sand temperature can easily pass 80 °C or 176 °F.

The annual average rainfall over the desert's central area can drop to less than 1 millimetre (0.04 in).







