Canaries defender adds weight to Covid vaccination drive with video message

Published: 7:18 PM July 1, 2021

Canaries defender Ben Gibson is supporting Norfolk and Waveney’s vaccination drive by calling on everyone aged over 18 to come forward and get their Covid jabs.

In a video message shared on social media, Ben says: “I have had my Covid-19 jab.

"If you are over the age of 18, please, please go out and get your vaccination done."

Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “We would like to thank Norwich City Football Club and Ben Gibson for lending their support to our vaccination campaign.

"Getting the vaccine is our best defence against COVID-19, with the jabs saving thousands of lives already."

Covid jabs can be booked by dialling 119.

According to data published today by NHS England and NHS Improvement 88pc of people aged over 18 in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose, compared to 83pc of adults in England.

Some 69pc of people aged over 18 in Norfolk and Waveney have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 61pc of adults in England.

More than a million doses of vaccine have been given in Norfolk and Waveney.

Norfolk and Waveney has got off to a flying start with vaccinations for younger people with 52pc of 18-24 year olds having received their first dose.

The CCG has joined forces with Public Health and Norfolk County Council to launch a new vaccination uptake campaign aimed at 18-29 year-olds called Every Vaccine Counts.

Vaccination has played a major part in Norfolk and Waveney's fight against Covid. - Credit: Leon Neal/PA

The campaign aims to drive home the importance of every single vaccination in making a difference and the speed and ease with which people can now get a vaccine to protect themselves and others.

The latest information about who can get a vaccine and where – including local drop-in and bookable clinics - is always available at www.norfolkandwaveneyccg.nhs.uk.

Appointments can be booked through the national booking service.

Anyone aged 18+ can have a vaccination, we want to vaccinate as many people as we can and we want to make getting a vaccine as easy as possible for you.

Norwich City legend Grant Holt was also spotted having a jab today.