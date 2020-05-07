Search

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

PUBLISHED: 13:11 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 07 May 2020

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a loving, supportive husband and new father who died in a car crash on Dereham Road.

Ben Gardiner, from Scarning in Dereham was one of two people to die when the car he was driving came off the road and hit two pedestrians on Dereham Road near to the entrance to the Norfolk Showground on November 22, last year.

Mr Gardiner and one of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, while the second pedestrian received life changing injuries.

Following an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich, on Wednesday May 6, Mr Gardiner’s family have paid tribute to the 37-year-old.

Issuing a statement, they said: “Ben was a loving and supportive husband and was a wonderful new father to his little boy Tommy. He was a strong and reliable man whom his friends and family could rely on and had the ability to make those around him feel loved and supported and could brighten the darkest day or mood with one of his big bear hugs.

“Ben was in his final year of university as a mature student having decided to retrain in biological sciences after many years as a carpenter and metal worker; he was working hard to achieve his goal of obtaining his degree so he could finally have a career he loved.

“He is terribly missed by his family and friends and would be devastated that the accident had caused any pain and suffering to those he loved and to the other families involved.”

The inquest concluded Mr Gardiner died as the result of a road traffic collision.

