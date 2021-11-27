All I want for Christmas is... a twinkling tractor with fairy lights

Gallery

A John Deere tractor lit up for Christmas at Ben Burgess, on Europa Way in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Twinkling tractors and Christmassy combine harvesters have been lit up with 2.5km of fairy lights to cultivate some festive farming cheer.

Agricultural machinery dealer Ben Burgess has created the colourful displays at its Norwich head office in Trowse, and across its East Anglian branches including Aylsham, Beeston and Newmarket.

They were switched on following a late night shopping event with mulled wine and mince pies on Thursday evening.

Ben Turner, managing director of Ben Burgess, at the firm's Christmas lights switch-on event in Trowse - Credit: Danielle Booden

Managing director Ben Turner said: “We are really pleased to be able to create special memories for all the youngsters that visit us, by decorating our farm machinery at all our branches across East Anglia each year.

"It’s a reminder that Christmas is getting closer and creates a buzz for our staff as they design and build the displays which in total use over 2.5km of different coloured lights and grow bigger and more intricate each time."

Asher and Oliver enjoying an illuminated tractor at Ben Burgess on Europa Way in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The company is also using the Christmas displays to raise awareness for Norfolk-based farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone), which Mr Turner said "does a wonderful job of supporting agricultural workers".

The lights can be seen from 4pm every evening until December 23. For more details, see the Ben Burgess website.

A John Deere tractor and sprayer lit up for Christmas at Ben Burgess, on Europa Way in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ben Burgess staff with family and friends at the firm's Christmas lights switch-on event in Trowse - Credit: Danielle Booden

A John Deere tractor lit up for Christmas at Ben Burgess, on Europa Way in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden



