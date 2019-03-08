Children's TV characters come to life to meet fans at city shopping centre

Two children's characters stepped out of the television screen to delight families in a Norwich shopping centre.

Ben & Holly, from the BAFTA award-winning TV series, were in the city ahead of their show at Norwich Theatre Royal in June.

The life-size characters toured intuChapelfield shopping centre to meet young fans.

Theatre communications officer Judy Foster said: "It was really heart-warming to see so many young children so delighted to meet Ben and Holly today, and I think their show next week will prove a big hit with audiences."

Holly is a young Fairy Princess who is learning how to fly, and Ben the Elf, is her friend. They live in a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom: Live on Stage is at the Theatre Royal on Friday June 7 at 4pm and Saturday June 8 at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets from the box office or at www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk