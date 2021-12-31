Norfolk airman features in Ministry of Defence tweet reflecting on year
- Credit: MOD
An airman from Norfolk has been included in a tweet featuring photographs which captured "the vital work" of military men and women this year.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) reflected on some of the most poignant moments in 2021 by posting a tweet which included four photographs of its Armed Forces personal.
On Thursday, December 30, a spokesman for the MoD tweeted: “From counter-terrorism operations over the mountains of Mali to supporting the evacuation of vulnerable citizens from Afghanistan, military photographers capture the vital work of our Armed Forces around the world.
“Take a look at some of the best images from the last year.”
One of the images shows Belton father-of-two, Sgt Chris Hall, fist-bumping an Afghan boy boarding a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane during the evacuation of Kabul in late August.
It was featured on the front pages of several British national newspapers and has been regarded as one of the defining images of the Afghan evacuation.
Speaking to this paper back in September, Sgt Hall, who is based in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, with the UK Mobile Air Movements Squadron (UKMAMS), said it was one of the proudest moments of his career.
