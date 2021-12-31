News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk airman features in Ministry of Defence tweet reflecting on year

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:22 AM December 31, 2021
Evacuation of Kabul Sgt Chris Hill

Sgt Chris Hall, from Belton, fist-bumps a young boy as he boards an evacuation plane at Kabul airport. - Credit: MOD

An airman from Norfolk has been included in a tweet featuring photographs which captured "the vital work" of military men and women this year.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) reflected on some of the most poignant moments in 2021 by posting a tweet which included four photographs of its Armed Forces personal.

On Thursday, December 30, a spokesman for the MoD tweeted: “From counter-terrorism operations over the mountains of Mali to supporting the evacuation of vulnerable citizens from Afghanistan, military photographers capture the vital work of our Armed Forces around the world.  

“Take a look at some of the best images from the last year.”

One of the images shows Belton father-of-two, Sgt Chris Hall, fist-bumping an Afghan boy boarding a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane during the evacuation of Kabul in late August. 

It was featured on the front pages of several British national newspapers and has been regarded as one of the defining images of the Afghan evacuation.  

Speaking to this paper back in September, Sgt Hall, who is based in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, with the UK Mobile Air Movements Squadron (UKMAMS), said it was one of the proudest moments of his career. 

Sgt Chris Hall was deployed to Kabul shortly before he was supposed to be on leave.

Sgt Chris Hall, from Belton, was deployed to Kabul earlier this year. Here he is pictured with his sons on Gorleston beach. - Credit: Jess Coppins


Most Read

  1. 1 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  2. 2 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  3. 3 45 mile A47 diversion set to return
  1. 4 Drink driver had children in the car when stopped on Boxing Day
  2. 5 Norfolk dog walker struck by Christmas Day drink driver
  3. 6 No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
  4. 7 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  5. 8 Car left dangling on beach at Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  7. 10 CONFIRMED: Norwich City's trip to Leicester has been postponed
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
car flipped on coast road near warham, norfolk

Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The clock is turned back to the 1940s at the Whitwell and Reepham Station. Railway guard George Sawy

Visit Norfolk

41 free and cheap things to do in Norfolk

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon