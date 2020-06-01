Crews attend caravan, car and sheds on fire
PUBLISHED: 14:58 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 01 June 2020
Firefighters were called out to a blaze involving a number of sheds and vehicles.
Norfolk fire service said it broke out in South Lynn, in the early hours of today.
The alarm as raised at 5.15am. Appliances from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South stations attended the fire, which involved a caravan, car, motorcycle and four sheds on Beloe Crescent, near South Lynn Community Centre and the main A47 southern by-pass.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and took around 30 minutes to put out the fire, using main and hose reel jets.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and a hydrant for water replenishment.
